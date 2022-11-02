This post contains spoilers.

"Young Royals" imagines what it's like to be, well, young and royal, especially at at time when social media lets the public track your every move (or close).

The Netflix show, which returned for a second season on Nov. 1, follows Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), the fictional Prince of Sweden, at an elite boarding school who falls in love with Simon (Omar Rudberg), a fellow student from a working-class family.

In Season Two, Wilhelm is on a crusade to get Simon back while also getting revenge on his cousin August, a character that actor Malte Gårdinger (who plays him) called an "a--hole" while speaking to TODAY.

Wilhelm certainly has reason to seek revenge.

At the end of Season One, August did the unforgivable, posting an intimate video of Wilhelm and Simon on the internet that goes viral. Facing online backlash and encouragement from his mother the queen, Wilhelm denied he's in the video. This betrayal prompted Simon to break up with him. Anger informs most of Wilhelm's decision in Season Two, especially after learning of August's involvement in the video.

In a Zoom interview with TODAY, Gårdinger said that when he first received the script for season 2, he was surprised — but “in a good way.”

“I was super pumped at giving every character new depth, which I loved,” he said. "There's no character that isn't showing more sides."

For Gårdinger, coming back to set to film the second season with his co-stars also felt like “coming back to summer camp” — somewhat nostalgic.

Gårdinger compared set to "summer camp." Pictured: Nikita Uggla, Malte Gårdinger and Frida Argento.

Gårdinger has been acting since he was a teenager in both Swedish and English productions but August in “Young Royals” is his most visible role on an international scale.

Season Two offered Gårdinger further opportunities to grow as an actor. While Simon picks up the pieces of his broken heart and tries to move on with someone new, an angry Wilhelm is resolved to take away August’s power and influence in Hillerska Boarding School.

He manages to convince his classmates to replace August as head boy and captain of the rowing team. Weakened by feelings of guilt and regret, August lets the power takeover occur — or so it seems.

Playing a more remorseful August was a "challenge" for Gårdinger. “But I love a challenge,” he said. “It was fun to explore that.”

While the relationship between Wilhelm and Simon remains strained throughout most of the six episodes, a romantic relationship between August and Sara (Frida Argento), blossoms, against all odds.

Gårdinger said it's up to viewers to decide how his character feels about Sara. Pictured: Frida Artengo and Malte Gårdinger in "Young Royals."

Sara is Simon’s older sister and knows August posted the intimate video of her brother and Wilhelm. So, not only did August ruin her brother’s life by posting the video, but he also previously dated her best friend Felice (played by Nikita Uggla). Reader: She dates him anyway.

When asked if he thinks August's feelings for Sara are genuine, Gårdinger deflected. "I don't really want to say what I think August feels or my interpretation of what he feels. I feel like it's up to the viewers to decide," he said.

But he said he and Argento did have “a blast” filming their scenes together.

“We were pretty comfortable with everything,” he said. “We laughed a lot and that helps.”

What made “Young Royals” a hit among fans outside of Sweden, according to Gårdinger, is its universal themes, authentically portrayed. “Young Royals” has been praised for casting age-appropriate actors and preserving aesthetic imperfections, positioning things like acne and mussed up hair as natural parts of being an adolescent.

Throughout both seasons, Prince Wilhelm experiences anxiety, anger issues and peer pressure. Although partying is present in the show, as is typical in most media involving teenagers, the characters are also seen laboring through their school work, navigating relationships and dealing with familial expectations.

Even August, despite his pride, cracks under the pressure of his guilt and the unexpected elevation of his status: The Royal court has decided that he is now Wilhelm’s heir and is next in line to the throne in the event Wilhelm cannot perform his duties.

Edvin Ryding as Willhelm; Omar Rudberg as Simon in "Young Royals" Season Two. Robert Eldrim / Netflix

"He’s an a--hole and I know that a lot of people also agree. He is a big, big a--hole," said Gårdinger. "But (his behavior) is also a reaction to something, which I think we explore in this season."

Gårdinger hopes that by seeing this different side of August, fans will understand the character better now and take something from his storyline.

Two seasons of playing a royal haven't made Gårdinger envious of his character's status. Gårdinger said he would react "quite poorly" if he learned, like August, that he was in line to be king.

“I’m not a big fan of responsibilities that aren’t fun,” he said.

Gårdinger said he doesn't get starstruck by the idea of royalty. But there is one famous person he knows he would get starstruck by. “Daniel Day-Lewis,” he said.

Still, despite his own ambivalence, the popularity of "Young Royals" and other shows like "The Crown" demonstrated a widespread fascination with the subject of royalty. The big question, right now, for every “Young Royals” fan is, “Will there be a Season Three?”

“I have no idea,” said Gårdinger. “I have great respect for the writers. And I think they will choose a good storyline and good development for (August). But, for me, personally, I would love to be able to, maybe, go deeper into his relationship with his dad.”