This post contains spoilers.

The Swedish teen drama “Young Royals” was released on Netflix last September and, suffice to say, it became an instant hit among the fans, receiving an audience score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spanning six 40-minute episodes, the story revolves around Wilhelm (played by Edvin Ryding), the troublemaking teenage prince of Sweden, who gets sent to the elite Hillerska Boarding School after a fight at a club.

There, he befriends — and falls for — a fellow classmate, a singer named Simon (played by Omar Rudberg). Unlike Wilhelm and the rest of the elite student body, Simon had a middle-class upbringing. He treats Wilhelm as a person rather than a prince.

As their burgeoning relationship hits obstacles, Wilhelm not only struggles with figuring out who he really is but is also forced to come to terms with the privileges and burden that comes with being royalty.

Despite the setting taking place at an elite boarding school, the series was lauded for its genuine and realistic portrayal of teenagers going through the trials and tribulations of adolescence — including crushes, peer pressure, familial expectations and imperfect skin.

Here's what to know about the show's future.

'Young Royals' was renewed soon after the premiere

The cast released a video on Netflix Nordic’s (the Swedish office of Netflix) Instagram back in September 2021, announcing the green light for the series’ second season.

“You don’t always get a second season,” said Rudberg in another video posted in February this year when the show began filming again. “We’re so happy and grateful to be able to do this again.”

Young Royals will return in the fall, with a November release date

On July 1st, on the one-year anniversary of the show’s premiere, Netflix tweeted a photo of the cast alongside a November release date.

Here's how the finale sets up Season 2. In the show's finale, Wilhelm and Simon end their relationship that never truly started.

Wilhelm’s cousin August (played by Malte Gårdinger) had posted an intimate video of them that went viral. It unwillingly puts Simon in the mercy of the paparazzi while the monarchy is bombarded with questions about the prince’s sexuality. Wilhelm is forced to deny that he’s the boy in the video (as only Simon’s face could be seen), leaving the latter heartbroken.

The last we see of them, they're sharing a bittersweet goodbye hug as they leave school for winter break.

The season closes with Wilhelm breaking the fourth wall —paralleling a scene in Episode One in which did the same — looking the viewer directly in the eye with a determined and — dare we say — angry look on his face.

The finale leaves us with questions.

What's next for Wilhelm and Simon? Will the two reconcile? If so, what does that mean for the monarchy? How will Wilhelm deal with August’s betrayal? Will August face consequences for his actions?

Pictured: Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg as Prince Wilhelm and Simon in Season 1 of "Young Royals." Johan Paulin / Netflix

First look photos from Season 2 tease the plot

In July, Netflix released a batch of photos from Season 2 that hint at the action to come.

The cast of 'Young Royals' will return — plus a new character

Most of the main cast are expected to return:

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm, the Prince of Sweden who struggles with his royal status and falls for Simon.

Omar Rudberg as Simon, a singer who doesn’t fit in among Hillerska's wealthy students but unexpectedly captures the attention of the prince of Sweden.

Malte Gårdinger as August, Wilhelm’s pompous cousin who looks down on Simon.

Frida Argento as Sara, Simon’s older sister who is on the autism spectrum and desires to fit in with her elite classmates.

Nikita Uggla as Felice, a popular aristocrat who struggles with body image issues related to her mother’s expectations and eventually befriends Sara.

Pernilla August as Queen Kristina, Wilhelm’s strict mother and the Queen of Sweden.

A new character has also been added to the Young Royals cast: Marcus, played by Tommy Wättring.

So far, all we know about Marcus is that his parents rent the stables at Hillerska. His role in the new season's story is still a complete mystery.

One thing's for sure, there's so much for fans to look forward to!