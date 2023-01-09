Joe can’t escape his past in new trailer for ‘You’ Season 4

A new trailer for season four of “You” just dropped, and it looks like the Netflix thriller has plenty of creepy twists and turns in store for Joe Goldberg.

In the upcoming season, Joe, played by Penn Badgley, is once again trying to escape his past by fleeing to a new city — this time, to London, where he’s posing as a college professor called Jonathan Moore.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has moved to London for season four of "You." Netflix

“It turns out teaching’s fun and London’s not so bad,” Joe says in a voiceover, set against the ominous musical backdrop of “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens. “I fell in with the most insane and damaged people on earth.”

Joe may be starting fresh across the pond, but it looks like he’s the same old Joe when it comes to his obsessive infatuations.

“I do miss having someone out there,” he says in a voiceover as he spies on a woman through her window.

But TV’s most notorious stalker may have a new problem on his hands — being stalked himself.

In the trailer, Joe appears to be on the run from a mysterious figure who sends him ominous messages.

Is Joe Goldberg being stalked himself in season four of "You"? Netflix

“I ran away from all this. But one of you is watching me,” he says in a voiceover. “One of you is hiding in plain sight. So who are you?”

Netflix will release Season Four, Part One of “You” on Feb. 9, with the remaining episodes coming on March 9.

While we don’t know too many details about what exactly Joe is up to in London, Badgley hinted that this season may have a different feel from the previous ones.

“It’s structured differently … we’ve taken the format, and it’s evolving,” he told TODAY in June. “You’re not just seeing Joe in a different city... it’s a different kind of journey that he’s on.”