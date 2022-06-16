Penn Badgley teases a ‘genre shift’ for season 4 of ‘You’

"You," a popular series on Netflix, centers around Joe Goldberg, an unsettlingly charming leading man played by Penn Badgley. Behind his literary taste and observation skills is a killer — who justifies his body count with his own sense of of superiority.

Netflix confirmed in October 2021 that the show, based on a novel by Carolyn Kepnes, would be returning for a fourth season.

In the Season 3 finale, Joe faked his own death, killed his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and left his son Henry out on a stoop (only for a much better family to adopt him).

While the season hasn't finished filming yet, fans are already looking forward to another startling season of the show — which make take on a different feel.

Speaking to ET, Badgley teased a genre change. “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” he said. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

Here's what's confirmed about season 4 of "You" so far.

Joe Boldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in couples counseling. Netflix

Season 4 of 'You' will be set in London

Joe made a leap from New York to southern California in Season 3 of the show. For Season 4, he's making an even bigger jump, hopping across the Atlantic for a season in London.

At first, fans thought the next season would take place in Paris, as Joe is strolling around the Parisian streets at the end of Season 3. He may have gone to Europe to search for Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), his librarian crush who said if she got custody of her daughter, she'd move to Paris.

Joe Goldberg in Netflix's "You." Netflix

According to ET, Badgley said there's a practical reason for the show's location change: It's less expensive. "To be real, it’s cheaper," he said, after confirming that they had filmed the first four episodes of the season so far.

Badgley also sweetly revealed that his wife and son came along for the journey. His wife, Domino Kirke, is from England originally.

The plot will be 'evolving,' according to Badgley

Although there aren't many confirmed details on the plot, Badgley told TODAY that Season Four will be "structured differently."

"We've taken the format, and it's evolving. You're not just seeing Joe in a different city... it's a different kind of journey that he's on," Badgley told TODAY.

We're no detectives, but if we're following previous seasonal patterns, we're making an educated guess that this "journey" will still consist of him murdering people.

"You" showrunner Sera Gamble told E! that she anticipated Joe will inevitably have to deal with the loss of both his infant son as well as his fatherhood.

"That’s going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can’t pretend something that huge about a character didn’t happen," Gamble said. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Season 4 of 'You' doesn't have a clear release date

No date is released as of yet, although fans are predicting that, with the show's past release trajectory, it's set to come out around Feb. 2023.

Who's in the cast of 'You' season 4? Meet Joe's new European clique

Aside from Badgley obviously playing Joe, we can expect Season 3 cast member Tati Gabrielle as Marienne to return. Marienne and Joe's reunion, should it occur, won't be a happy one: Before she died, Love told Marienne that Joe killed her ex-husband, Ryan. Love warned her to "disappear," and Marienne clearly took her advice.

There will be a host of new characters — and we're not sure which will survive the season. Deadline gave a rundown of their

Tilly Keeper ("EastEnders") will play Lady Phoebe, an aristocrat with a social media following.

Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus") will play Adam, a wealthy ex-pat who uses his family's fortune to fuel his lifestyle, per Deadline. He's dating Phoebe.

Charlotte Ritchie ("Ghosts") will star as Kate, an art gallery director and Lady Phoebe's best friend who is suspicious of Joe.

Amy Leigh Hickman ("Safe") will play Nadia, a literature major and aspiring author with a big secret.

Ed Speelers ("Outlander") will play Rhys, a memoirist with an outsider's perspective in his elite group due to his humble upbringing.

Other recurring actors include Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.