The countdown for "You" Season Four is here. The globe-trotting fourth installment of "You" premieres on Netflix on Feb. 9, opening in London.

As for what happened in Season Three to put Joe — sorry, Jonathan Moore — all the way across the Atlantic? You might be wondering, and we're here with a Season Three recap, covering all the essential plot points.

Some things don't need to be explained. Just like previous seasons, these episodes are promised to be filled Penn Badgley's ominous, smug narration as Joe; a cast of slightly irritating side characters plus a few sympathetic ones; and lots of murder.

Unlike past seasons of the show, this season is split up into two parts. Part One will be released on Feb. 9, and Part Two will follow a month later, landing on March 9.on March 9 on Netflix.

Here's everything to remember about Season Three of "You." R.I.P. Love.

At the start of Season 3, Joe and his new wife, Love Quinn, move to a California suburb

You could title Season Three of "You" as Joe's suburban fantasy-turned-nightmare. No longer haunting the bookshops of New York, Joe now lives in sunny California with his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and their infant son Henry, who has to contend with having murderers for parents — more on that later.

From the start, Joe is uncomfortable with his new home in Madre Linda, Calif. "We're in this fake, plastic suburban hell," Joe says in an episode.

The season's cast of characters revolves around Joe and Love and their neighbors of wealthy, aspirational influencers ... and one famous mommy blogger.

Joe finds a new obsession: His neighbor, Natalie.

Joe hates his new home, but he doesn't mind the view. The view being his new neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus), who is not only attractive but seems to be interested in Joe. That's enough for him to consider ending his arrangement with Love.

However, as is usually the case, Joe's fixation doesn't end well for the woman he's fixated on.

Love, Joe's wife, turns out to be the primary murderer of Season 3

Unexpectedly, Joe’s wife Love turns out to be his perfect match in ways he never could have expected when he met her at Anavrin, the fancy grocery store her parents own.

Love, of all of Joe's romantic partners, is his best match, because she's just like him: She's also a killer. And in Season Three, she kills as much as Joe does.

Love's first victim is Natalie, whom she kills after discovering a box of Natalie's things that Joe has collected.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley in "You." Beth Dubber / Netflix

Together, the couple captures Gil, a local dad and geology professor who admits his unvaccinated children gave Henry measles. Love knocks him on the head with a rolling pin; to deal with the Gil problem, they lock him in their convenient cage downstairs. Eventually, Love pays a PI and discovers a history of sexual assault in his past. Gil takes his own life and they pin Natalie's murder on him.

Joe spends much of the season cleaning up Love's murders, rather than his oww.

A reminder that entered the relationship with a body count. Love killed her childhood nanny, who had been abusing her twin brother Forty. She accidentally killed her first husband, James, who wanted to leave he after she helped him through cancer. Originally intending to paralyze him, she gave him a fatal dosage of aconite.

Eventually, she tries to kill Joe, her second husband, the same way.

Joe develops a crush on his boss at the library, Marianne

Joe can't go long without his connection to the book world. He takes on a volunteer job at the library. There, he meets Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

Their relationship starts off rocky, as Marienne assumes Joe is as privileged as the rest of his Madre Linda neighbors. They learn they actually have some things in common, with hardship in their backgrounds. Now, she's a single mom trying to make

Their relationship evolves throughout the season and the two end up kissing in the rain.

Joe gets rid of the obstacle in their way: Marianne's husband

Marienne's ex-husband Ryan (Scott Michael Foster) is a local reporter in the town. While he comes off as friendly, he's actually determined to do anything he can to stop Marienne from getting full custody of their daughter.

She tells Joe that she can't pursue any form of relationship with him. If Ryan found out that she was seeing a married man, he'd have another reason to keep her daughter away from her.

That's when Joe resorts to what he knows best. Yep, he kills Ryan.

Joe tells Love he wants a divorce ... and it doesn't end well

After Ryan is out of the way, Joe tells Love he wants a divorce. Unsurprisingly, Love won't let Joe go so easy.

As she did with her last husband, James, Love paralyzes Joe with aconite she's been growing in her garden. She then plans to kill Marienne, but after seeing her daughter Juliet, she changes her mind.

But Joe is one step ahead of Love and ends up killing her

Turns out Joe knew love would try to use aconite on him — he saw it growing in the garden, and took adrenaline tablets to prevent the effects of the poison on him.

He uses Love's poison on her, injecting her with aconite. As Love dies, she tells Joe that the two of them are perfect for each other.

In the end, Joe fakes his own death and blames it on Love

After Love dies, Joe fakes his death and blames it on her. He cuts off two of his toes (leaving one in a pie on the counter), sets his house on fire and escapes.

The end of the last episode shows him in Paris, where Marianne told him she grew up and dreamed of taking her daughter.

Baby Henry ends up with Joe's coworker

Before he jets off to Europe, Joe leaves his son in the care of his colleague at the library, Dante. Dante and his wife had been trying for a child, and Joe wrote them a letter saying he hopes they can raise his son. Lottie, Love's mom, wants to fight for custody of her grandchild, but gives up.

Is this the last we see of Love and Joe's son? Stay tuned.