See WWE star’s cheerful message after he breaks neck in freak accident

One WWE star is in good spirits after breaking his neck in an accidental, alarming fall during a wrestling match Friday.

Ettore Ewen, known professionally as Big E, shared a video on Twitter later that evening with a chipper update after he was injured during “WWE SmackDown!”

In the short 30-second clip, Big E appeared to be laying down in a hospital bed wearing a thick neck brace. Despite his circumstances, he delivered a heartfelt, positive message.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages. It’s very heartwarming,” he said. “I can move all of my digits, you see that, that’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that. But once again, thank you everybody.”

To end his message, Big E emphasized how he was feeling in the moment, assuring fans that he was okay.

“I’m going to be alright. I’m good,” he said. “Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me, but for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you, for real.”

On Friday, Sports Illustrated reported that the accident occurred in the opening match of “WWE Smackdown!" between Big E and Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The match took place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

It was Holland who performed the suplex — a move that lifts the opponent and slams them on their back — on Big E outside of the ring, but rather than land on his back, he hit the floor on the crown of his head. The wrestler was motionless for minutes while medical personal attended to him before he was taken out on a stretcher.

Fans of Big E and fellow professional wrestlers shared their well wishes with him following the incident, replying to his tweet with their words of support.

“You got this my brother,” wrote Matthew Rehwoldt, a former WWE star who performed under the name Aiden English. “Recover well!”

Mercedes Varnado, known professionally as Sasha Banks, wrote, “We love you Big E.”

“So good to see this from you. I’m so sorry this happened!” one fan tweeted. “That looked awful, and I’m sure is painful, with a lot of concerns wrapped up with it. You’re strong as hell man, and you’re kicking a—. You’ve got the world supporting you. You’ve got this.”

Another fan wrote, “Now that I see you can talk, move your digits and feel normal strength I MAY be able to go to sleep.”

“But we’ll still worry and care about you, Big E,” they added. “Here’s hoping there’s no big issue with your neck and that you can get well soon enough and come back. We love you, big man.”

Related: