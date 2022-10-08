Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the supernatural world in the ‘Wolf Pack’ teaser

The first look at Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Wolf Pack” has arrived.

The first teaser and premiere date for the upcoming Paramount+ series was unveiled at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7. The actor leads the supernatural show as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey.

The video begins with a raging wildfire and a person being bitten by a mysterious creature.

"What did you see?" Gellar asks, as a patient is seen encountering a growling figure.

In another scene, a person looks at a wall filled with drawings of werewolves. “My favorite’s the one with two heads,” Gellar says.

Based on the Edo Van Belkom book series, “Wolf Pack” follows a group of teenagers whose lives change when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural creature. Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray co-star.

Over the last weeks, the former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star has been sharing photos from the set on her Instagram.

“Meet Kristin Ramsey…. coming January 2023,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of herself in a dark forest.

“Let the darkness of the night guide you to the light,” she captioned another post filled with photos from the “Wolf Pack” set.

In August, Gellar spoke with TODAY about what attracted her to the project.

“I think that you always want to make your audience happy. It’s also, like, let’s be honest, it’s where the coolest projects are. It’s where the fun happens,” she said of supernatural and fantasy shows. Gellar starred as Buffy Summers for seven seasons in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997 to 2003.

She also teased her new character’s role, saying, “I don’t do projects unless the female does have action.” “And sometimes that’s verbally and sometimes that’s physically and sometimes that’s emotionally,” she explained. “So I guarantee ... she will not be a wallflower.”

As for the show’s theme, Gellar said it’s about “finding your pack.”

“I think that now in this world it’s getting harder and harder to find your pack,” she continued, adding that once you do, “You have to hold on to that because now more than ever, you need that group.”

“Wolf Pack” premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.