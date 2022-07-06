Winona Ryder and David Harbour's characters have one of our favorite relationships in “Stranger Things," and this week, it was revealed that the pair improvised one of the sweetest moments between their characters in the show's newest season.

This weekend, the official Twitter account for the writers of "Stranger Things" shared a beautiful photo of one of the kisses that Ryder's character, Joyce Byers, and Harbour's character, Jim Hopper, shared on-screen.

The moment happened right after Hopper and Byers spent most of Season Four apart since he was taken to a Russian prison facility after the Season Three finale.

The “stranger writers” captioned the picture, “This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming.”

In a clip that was shared on Netflix’s Twitter account on Tuesday, Harbour, 47, talked about that kiss that he had with Ryder, 50, on-screen.

"We just did like one or two takes because it was just like right on the surface," he said.

Harbour also raved about what it's been like to work with Ryder in the supernatural series.

"Professionally, I've had kind of a crush on Winona Ryder for a long time because I do think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation," Harbour said. "I grew up with her movies and she's just so talented and intuitive, and genuine, and real and has like a huge heart. To be let into that world is a dream come true."

Ryder added, "Working with David has been a beautiful experience. I admire him so much. I love the way he surprises me both in life and in takes. This is my first series, so to work with someone for seven years has been absolutely incredible."

Harbour looked delighted at the praise.

"It's really nice to hear her talk about me that way because at a certain point, it doesn't become work because it's your life," he said, smiling.

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things." Netflix

"We spent seven years like inhabiting these characters and looking into each other's eyes and being on set together for long nights and it's actually seven years of my life," Harbour continued. "The weight of that, I feel it when I'm with her because I feel like she's a big part of my life. And so that's profound."

Ryder ended the clip giving Harbour multiple kisses on the cheek.

"Oh, Jesus," he said with a smile.

Related: