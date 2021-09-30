Wilmer Valderrama explains how Fez on 'That ‘70s Show' ended up with Jackie

Despite chasing her for years, Fez on "That '70s Show" still surprised fans when he ended up with Jackie in the final season.

Wilmer Valderrama, the actor who played Fez, said he and Mila Kunis, who played Jackie, were also thrown for a loop.

In an interview with TODAY, he explained the show was running out of ideas in general.

“I think at that point we were like, ‘I mean, what else are we going to do? So, sure, f--- it!’” he laughed. “We had done so much in, you know, 200 episodes. … We kind of ran out of everything — I was wearing funny outfits and all that stuff by the end of that season, so that’s why we’re like, ‘What would be the most random thing we could do? And I feel like that was it.”

The cast of "The 70s Show" from left to right: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. In the center row: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. FOX / Getty Images

Kunis' character first dated Kelso, played by her now real-life husband, Ashton Kutcher. She later dated Hyde, played by Danny Masterson, for several seasons before breaking up for good in the show's final season.

Last month, Valderrama opened up to TODAY about why he took the role of Fez and his choice to give the character an undistinguishable accent. Because Fez wasn’t from any specific country, he explained, and because he was written to be naive, it gave Valderrama “license to be a little bit of everyone.”

“In many ways, (Fez could) ask the questions that everyone was thinking and say the things that was on everyone’s mind and not have to filter it,” he said. “I felt like that accent was another great aesthetic to create a character that was still multi-dimensional that I hadn’t seen on television.”

The show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. Despite the surprise of Fez ending up with Jackie, we'd still love to see the show's characters' epilogues — and so would Valderrama.

In 2019, Valderrama told TODAY he "wouldn't rule out" a "That '70s Show" movie amid the reboot craze in Hollywood.

"That will be something that we could all connect to get behind some kind of crazy last road trip," he quipped. "Maybe Fez gets deported and they all have to go to Canada to get him or something?"

We'd watch!