Willie Geist has a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce theory: ‘I hope it’s not controversial’

Halloween season is here, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may just be pulling the best trick of all.

OK, we don’t know that for sure, but TODAY’s own Willie Geist thinks the pair may indeed be pranking everyone with their rumored relationship.

“I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I do have a little bit of a theory. I hope it’s not controversial. I’m happy for both of them. They seem like great people,” he said during a guest appearance on the Oct. 4 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Is there any chance that this is all one big Capital One commercial?” he joked, referring to the Grammy-winning singer’s partnership with the credit card.

Willie then played up the idea that the duo will punk all of us by pulling out the well-known slogan for the company that appears in commercials that feature Swift.

“In other words, are we going to go through weeks of this and at the end, they turn to the camera and say, ‘What’s in your wallet?’” he said.

Willie and Fallon then debated whether the Swift-Kelce relationship is indeed authentic.

“I hope it is. I think it is,” Willie said.

“They’re both cool people,” Fallon responded.

“Very cool,” agreed Willie.

Fallon said it seems like “they should date,” and Willie said he is all for the romance, although he wants to go on record with his Capital One theory.

“No, I’m totally on board. I just want to put it in the universe, if it happens, that I was right,” he said.

The Swift-Kelce romance has been one of the hottest stories in recent weeks. She first went to see him and the Kansas City Chiefs play when they hosted the Chicago Bears late last month, sitting in a box with his mother, Donna Kelce, and then leaving with the two-time Super Bowl winner. The chatter then soared to new heights when the “Blank Space” singer took in the team’s road game at the New York Jets' stadium in New Jersey.

Taylor Swift joined Blake Lively during the Kansas City Chiefs road game at the New York Jets' stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The alleged romance has sparked a backlash, particularly when it comes to the NFL’s willingness to embrace it. Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” played in a promo for the Jets-Chiefs game, which aired on “Sunday Night Football” and drew strong ratings. There were also several cutaways to Swift during that game.

Even Kelce thinks coverage may have gone overboard.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce brought it up to his brother on this week’s episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” saying, “It seemed like the cameras were more interested in potentially the patrons of the game than the people playing.”

The brothers discussed how the NFL covers celebrities attending games, with Travis Kelce saying, “It brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.”

He did concede it can go too far, though.

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, especially with my situation,” he said.

“I think they’re just trying to have fun with it,” he added.

The NFL also defended its decision to focus on Swift on its social media accounts.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” the league said Oct. 4 in a statement to TODAY.com.

The Chiefs next play Oct. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. It's unclear if Swift will be at that game.