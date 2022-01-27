Did you recognize this ‘And Just Like That...’ character from the original ‘SATC’?

In the latest episode of “And Just Like That…,” Seema Patel meets a new man who may look familiar to fans of the original “Sex and the City.”

While the women are in Brooklyn helping Miranda Hobbes and her professor Dr. Nya Wallace paint a women’s shelter, a handsome stranger pulls up and strikes up a conversation with Seema, who’s smoking outside. The pair trade banter, as Zed (played by William Abadie) tells Seema she looks like “a boss” and claims to own “the hottest club in Brooklyn.” Later, Seema and Carrie Bradshaw arrive at his club and skip the line, as Zed himself welcomes them inside, after they were previously denied entry to another trendy nightspot earlier in the episode.

Abadie plays a Brooklyn club owner in episode nine of "And Just Like That..." Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Eagle-eyed “Sex and the City” fans will note that Abadie played Prada salesperson Tony in season six of the original series. In the season’s fifth episode, “Lights, Camera, Relationship,” Carrie and boyfriend Jack Berger spent a Saturday afternoon shopping at the Prada store.

Carrie took Berger shopping at the Prada store, where they were greeted by Abadie's character, Tony. HBO Max

After greeting the couple, Tony revealed that he’d broken up with his girlfriend, joking, “The only thing more tragic is Jack Berger not having Prada.” Tony asked Carrie, “Do you know any fantastic, gorgeous single women like yourself I could go out with?” Carrie then told Charlotte — who’d split from Harry on the previous episode — “I may have found you the impossible dreamboat: Straight, single and works for Prada.”

This isn’t the first time “And Just Like That…” has cast an actor from the original HBO series in a new role. In episode six of the revival, Seema’s father was played by Ajay Mehta, an actor who appeared on the second season of “Sex and the City” as a busboy who kisses Samantha.

Abadie also plays Antoine on the Netflix hit "Emily in Paris." Carole Bethuel / Netflix

“Emily in Paris” fans will also recognize Abadie for his role as Antoine Lambert, the owner of Maison Lavaux who had a longtime affair with Sylvie.

In fact, Abadie has appeared on numerous popular shows that will make him a familiar face to TV viewers. His other credits include “E.R.,” “Ugly Betty,” “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl” and “Homeland.”