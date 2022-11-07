All good things must come to an end —and for that very reason, some "Yellowstone" fans fear Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) days are numbered.

Since the start of the hit Paramount Network show, fans have taken to social media to express their concerns about the foreman's fate. There was the time in Season Two when Rip came to Beth's (Kelly Reilly) rescue, but was shot in the struggle. Then there was the Season Four promo, which showed a lone cowboy hat on the ground with a chilling message: "Every Body Pays."

Although Rip made it out of Season Four alive, fans still have their doubts that he'll be around for the long haul. Season Five, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13, promises that "all will be revealed" — and perhaps, this ominous statement could be referring to Rip's fate.

Ahead of Season Five, the official "Yellowstone" Instagram account posted a video in honor of Rip's birthday, teasing that "something big is coming." Naturally, fans went straight to the worst-case scenario: Rip dying (R.I.P, Rip).

"Something big is coming” hmm, spoiler. Way to ruin it, he’s probably gonna die. 🙄," one fan commented.

"Idc what happens in this next season just DO NOT take rip away from Beth," another wrote.

On a recent trip to TODAY, Hauser told fans that they can rest easy — for a little while, at least. Although the actor hasn't read any of the theories online, he said he can always count on one person to keep him in the loop: his mom.

"My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said, ‘Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it,'" Hauser told TODAY.

So, can we take this as a confirmation that Rip isn't going anywhere anytime soon? "I think we’re OK. For now," he added.

Good thing, because Rip still has more "colors" for Hauser to explore, the actor said.

During the Season 4 finale, Beth and Rip had a "shotgun wedding," as Hauser put it. Paramount Network

Speaking to Carson Daly and Savanah Guthrie on TODAY, he shared what he loves most about playing Rip. "There's a darkness to him that I love, but there's also, kind of, this real passion and love that he has for Beth and I thought that's a really good juxtaposition as an actor to be able to play that," he said.

Rip and Beth will start Season Five as a married couple, which is something fans have been (im)patiently waiting for since the show's 2018 debut.