Even though "That '70s Show" ended in 2006, fans are still excited to see where the original cast ended up.

In the show's reboot, "That '90s Show," which hit Netflix on Jan. 19, stars an all new cast of characters with cameos from the original youths — now parents and all grown up.

Set 15 years after the finale of "That '70s Show," the show's new main character, teenager Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) is the daughter of Donna Pinciotti (played by Laura Prepon) and Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace).

Leia ends up interested in the son of Jackie Burkhart (played by Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (played by Ashton Kutcher), who are married in real life and share two children.

The fact that Kelso and Jackie end up together in the show came as a surprise to fans, since at the end of the original series, Jackie ends up with Fez (played by Wilmer Valderrama). Fez long harbored a crush on Jackie.

In the first episode of the new show, Jackie and Michael appear and explain that they're together from now on — more or less. Despite having a child together, they're on the way to the courthouse to get re-married for a second time.

Kunis as Jackie and Kutcher as Michael in an episode of "That '70s Show." AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

In the third episode, it's revealed that Fez is still living in Point Place, Wis., and "somewhat of a local celebrity." He owns Chez Fez, a hair salon, and is dating a new character in the series, the elder Formans’ new neighbor Sherri (played by Andrea Anders).

At one point, Sherri decides to dump Fez but is unable to do it and enlists the help of Kitty Forman, still played by original cast member Debra Jo Rupp.

Kitty goes to the salon to get her hair done and gently break the news that Fez that his relationship is over ... but instead, gets swept up in his charisma and charm.

She asks him how things ended with Jackie. Fez reveals that he heard her on the phone with Michael Kelso while they were at a "hedonism resort."

"She left me there," he says in the episode. "And I spent the next five days getting kicked out of hot tubs for 'talking too much.'"

Valderrama, who plays Fez, said he and Kunis, who played Jackie, were thrown for a loop in the final season when their characters got together.

In a 2021 interview with TODAY, he said the show had been running out of ideas in general.

Mila Kunis and Wilder Valderrama in "That '70s Show." The Hollywood Archi / Alamy Stock Photo

“I think at that point we were like, ‘I mean, what else are we going to do? So, sure, f--- it!’” he laughed. “We had done so much in, you know, 200 episodes. … We kind of ran out of everything — I was wearing funny outfits and all that stuff by the end of that season, so that’s why we’re like, ‘What would be the most random thing we could do? And I feel like that was it.”

Kunis has previously said she thinks her character should've still been with Fez in the reboot — despite the Jackie/Michael pairing being more popular with fans.

"My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn't have been. I called B.S. I was like, my character would be with Fez, I think that my character ended up with Wilmer's character," she told Access Hollywood in September 2022.

She added that the timeline didn't make sense, as Michael Kelso had ended the show married to Shannon Elizabeth's character Brooke Rockwell, and the two had a baby named Betsy.

"I was like, why are you and I together?" she recalled asking her husband. "And now we're like 20, no 16 years later and we're married with a kid? And I was like, 'I don't know about this.'"