Chrishell Stause has stopped wearing her wedding ring — here’s why

Chrishell Stause wants fans to know that she's still a "happily married" woman.

On May 30, Stause addressed her followers who asked why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring following her early May wedding to G Flip.

One fan particularly pointed out that Stause wasn't wearing her bling in an Instagram video she shared online. However, Stause said that everything between her and her partner is just fine.

A fan asks Chrishell Stause why she's not wearing her wedding ring on Instagram. @chrishell.stause via Instagram

"I'm happily married, very happy but I'm not wearing the ring because I have gained weight and I am fine with that until I get it resized," she said,

"Anyway, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I’m living my best life, and that’s why," Stause continued.

Chrishell Stause reveals why she's not wearing her wedding ring on Instagram. @chrishell.stause via Instagram

The "Selling Sunset" star said she wanted to address this so people wouldn't get carried away and write "salacious" headlines about her marriage.

On May 10, Stause announced that she and G Flip had gotten married in an Instagram video she shared at the time.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she captioned the clip.

Then, during a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon” show, the newlyweds told co-hosts Tony Fly and Symon that they got their vows tattooed.

"We did, like, the whole thing,” Stause said, before revealing she got it tattooed on her rib cage area.

As for G Flip, they said, “I’ve got on the top of my arm something.”

During the conversation, Stause also revealed that she and G Flip went to Las Vegas to get married.

“We always said for a long time that if we were to go to Vegas, we’d probably get married because, you know, you’ve always had a thing with Elvis and you’ve done a big traditional wedding, so you weren’t planning to do a big, plan-for-six months, invite-a-hundred-guests (wedding),” G Flip said.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Stause said her "Selling Sunset" co-stars weren't at the "spur-of-the-moment" wedding.

“The focus was on us and what it meant to us, and that is exactly the way we wanted it. We didn’t want to stress about details. We just wanted to have fun and have the meaningful part between us. But then obviously, now we can celebrate with our friends and it’s nice to be able to share,” she said.

The real estate broker was previously married to “This is Us” star Justin Hartley. After two years of marriage, Hartley filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2021.