Think of Season 19 of "The Bachelorette" as an experiment. For the first time, the show has two Bachelorettes at the same time — dating from the same group of men. How will it all work? As the episodes go by, we learn more.

During the rose ceremony at the end of the third episode on July 25, the remaining contestants sorted themselves into two groups: Those dating Gabby Windey and those dating Rachel Recchia.

By accepting a rose from Windey or Recchia, they were essentially committing to a journey with that bachelorette.

The decision was prompted by three men telling Windey during a group date that they were more interested in Recchia. However, during the rose ceremony, Recchia was rejected three times, with Termayne Harper, James Clarke and Alec Garza saying they were more interested in Windey (though Clarke asked for Recchia back during the end credits).

Recchia called the experience "humiliating" and the hardest part of her time as Bachelorette. “This was supposed be us taking the power back. We literally handed it to them,” she told Windey.

Below, find out who is going after each Bachelorette, as of Episode Three.

Gabby Windey's suitors

Jason Alabaster

Kirk Bryant

Johnny DePhillipo

Mario Vassall

Nate Mitchell

Erich Schwer

Spencer Swies

Michael Vaughan

Quincy Williams

Rachel Recchia's suitors

Tino Franco

Jordan Helman

Aven Jones

Ethan Kang

Hayden Markowitz

Tyler Norris

Logan Palmer

Zach Shallcross

And potentially, James Clarke — better known by his nickname, Meatball. After turning down Recchia's rose, Clarke asked for another chance.