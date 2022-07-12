There are a lot of questions surrounding season 19 of "The Bachelorette," the first-ever season to feature two simultaneous Bachelorettes. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, first introduced on Clayton Echard's "Bachelor" season, are dating 32 contestants.

But the most pressing question, of course, is: Which of the contestants are left? During the premiere episode on July 11, Recchia and Windey sent home a number of men, who we listed below.

Windey and Recchia's bios indicate the kind of person they're looking for longterm. Recchia is a 26-year-old pilot who, according to her official bio, is seeking someone “playful, passionate and spontaneous.” Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse, wants “a man with quiet confidence.”

Here's who stayed, who left, and what happened at the end of the episode. We'll be updating this weekly.

Here's who got a first impression rose

Each lead gave a first impression rose. Recchia gave hers to Tino, a 28-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif. Windey gave hers to Mario, a 31-year-old personal trailer from Ill.

“The Bachelorette" contestants on Season 19. Craig Sjodin / ABC

The rose ceremony in Season 19, Episode 1 was unexpected

Recchia and Windey began their season's first rose ceremony with a speech about how the night had ended before they could speak to everyone.

“We know it’s such a long night. We’ve been in your position before and it’s not ideal. I really am sorry for everyone we didn’t get to talk to," Recchia said.

Then, rather than have the ceremony unfold as usual, they asked Roby, a 31-year-old magician, and twins Justin and Joey to leave and say goodbye privately.

“Moving forward, being able to talk to you guys tonight, we’ve come to a decision that there might not be a connection there for us,” Recchia said, on both of their behalves.

Beyond those three eliminations, though, the rose ceremony was canceled so Recchia and Windey could get to know the remaining suitors better.

Roby

Roby ABC

Justin

Justin Y ABC

Joey