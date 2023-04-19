After watching a jaw-dropping performance from the Macaw on "The Masked Singer" in a preview for its April 19 episode, fans think they have an inkling as to who the vocalist could be.

In the Season Nine episode, an unnamed person dressed as a colorful bird belted out a version of Ed Sheeran's "Photograph." The singer took some liberties throughout the pop ballad, earning them some joyful reactions from the audience.

Once they arrived at the chorus, the Macaw easily reached some high notes in their belting tone as they swept across the stage, causing the crowd to cheer and applaud.

Each week on "The Masked Singer," host Nick Cannon, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, the audience and viewers are left guessing which celebrity is the elaborate costumes.

With this performance, viewers seem to already have a hunch that the Macaw singer is 2008 "American Idol" finalist David Archuleta.

"He is David Archuleta!" one YouTube user commented on the video. "It’s great, the song is soft and smooth."

Another wrote, “Oh this is 100 percent David Archuleta.”

"You can’t disguise that distinct voice David Archuleta," another person commented.

"That is definitely my man David Archuleta!" one person wrote. "Perfect song for him!"

Archuleta or not, commenters agreed Macaw was "amazing," with one calling it "one the the best performances I’ve personally ever heard."

If the Macaw makes it to the finale, their identity won't be revealed until the final round.

Each week, the panel and audience can vote on their favorite singer to keep them in the competition. The singer with the lowest number of votes each week is eliminated from the show and their identity is exposed.

Last week on "The Masked Singer," fans were hit with some '90s nostalgia when performers Dandelion and Lamp were revealed to be actors Ashley Witt and Melissa Joan Hart, respectively.

“Nothing could prepare me for trying to play the piano and sing and catch my breath with all of this on,” the "Cybill" star laughed, following the reveal.

“But I’m really glad I tried,” Witt added. “The thing I love the most is getting to connect to people with my music and this has been one of the best experiences of my whole life.”

Hart said she joined the competition for herself and for her kids.

“I wanted to overcome something. I have never sang in front of people before. It is terrifying to me, so this was like overcoming a fear and I did it, guys! I didn’t fall. I didn’t vomit," the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" actor said.