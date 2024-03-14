The Afghan Hound has panelists stumped on 'The Masked Singer': Find out who it was

"The Masked Singer" went down the Yellow Brick Road, celebrating “The Wizard of Oz” night.

Four new celebrities took the stage in an attempt to impress panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and newcomer this season Rita Ora to make it to the next round. The March 13 episode began with a performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Season Four winner LeAnn Rimes.

Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on "The Masked Singer" Wizard of Oz Night episode. Michael Becker / FOX

Viewers were introduced to Group B contestants Gumball, Cleocatra, Afghan Hound and duo Beets. Ultimately, one contestant had to be unmasked.

Here are this week's highlights.

What did each contestant perform?

Gumball kicked off the first masked performances of the night, singing “If I Only Had A Heart” by Jack Haley before transitioning to “Heartbeat Song” by Kelly Clarkson.

Cleocatra stumped the contestants by singing “Stormy Weather” by Etta James, while the Afghan Hound had the audience laughing along with her while she sang “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.

Beets performed a duet of "Home" by Michael Bublé, impressing the judges with their harmonies.

Who were in the bottom two?

After the judge and audience votes, the celebrities with the least votes were Afghan Hound and Gumball.

The two contestants then went head-to-head in the Smackdown. Each had one more chance to impress the panelists by singing "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg.

The Afghan Hound on "The Masked Singer" Wizard of Oz Night episode. Michael Becker / FOX

Who was unmasked?

Ultimately, Afghan Hound was the contestant to be unmasked. But first, the panelist guessed who was under the mask.

Thicke guessed it was Bethenny Frankel, McCarthy-Wahlberg believed it was Brooke Hogan, while Jeong thought it was Olivia Jade Giannulli and Ora chose Sistine Stallone.

All four panelists were incorrect because it was: “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley.

McCarthy-Wahlberg exclaimed, “I was going to guess you!” after the reveal.

Next week, Group C will take the stage during "Girl Group" night.

Host Nick Cannon asked Chrisley why she'd decided to take part in the show.

"A big reason I did this was because I know my parents can watch it and that was a big thing for me," she explained.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of financial fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They are currently both serving 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

"Honestly, my life over the past year has changed drastically," she said. "Lost both of my parents to the federal system and now I have custody of my 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister so if I can teach them anything, it's take every opportunity hat cames your way and don't back down."

She added that she knows "singing is not for me."

"I don't know what a note is nor do I know what rhythm is but it was a good experience," she quipped.