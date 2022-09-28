According to Whitney Rose, Season Three of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is “just chaotic.”

Five "RHOSLC" OGs return for Season Three: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Rose and Jen Shah, and are joined by new friends Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Season Three premieres on Wednesday, Sep. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and streams next day on Peacock.

Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay Chris Haston / Bravo

With the last episode of Season Two airing only seven months ago, it feels like the SLC ladies were just on our screens … but there’s so much to cover.

TODAY caught up with Rose to hear all about what to expect during "RHOSLC" Season Three.

Rose said this season has a dynamic shift that ‘really rocks some friendships’

After the departures of "RHOSLC" stars Mary M. Cosby and Jennie Nguyen after Season Two, five remaining OG cast members remained with friendship fractures aplenty.

Much of Season Two focused on the fallout of criminal charges filed against Jen Shah, as the ladies’ sprinter van was surrounded by government agents looking for Shah as the ladies were preparing to go on a cast trip.

In March 2021, Shah was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in a nationwide scheme, and immediately proclaimed her innocence. In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty.

By the looks of the Season Three trailer, the focus remains laser sharp on Shah’s legal challenges, causing more fractures to form within the group … even with the new friends in the circle.

A scene shows Bui-Negrete telling Rose, “Someone I know was working for Jen and now he’s an informant,” teasing a season of overwhelming tea to come.

Rose spoke to TODAY about the season and said, “The dynamics completely changed, friendships changed. We see a lot of true colors coming out, a lot of truths coming out. It really rocks some friendships.”

Rose said she ‘never really know what’s going on’ with Jen Shah

Throughout Season Two, Rose sparred with Shah about her legal challenges, and it seems their relationship still isn’t on the right track.

On the Wednesday, Sept. 21, episode of "Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge," Rose said that she has not spoken to Shah since she pled guilty.

Jen Shah Randy Shropshire / Bravo

Rose said, “I sent her a text the day after she left to go to New York for her pre-trial stuff, so that was two days before she changed her plea. I haven’t reached out to her, and she hasn’t reached out to me.”

Rose told TODAY, “I have always been very consistent when it comes to Jen. I have always told her that. I will give her whatever she’s giving me. I will match her energy, because it always changes with Jen. I never know what’s really going on.”

Shah’s sentencing is set for November 28, 2022. Rose said she “wishes Shah the best” and “prays for her family and her children, but having a deep friendship with her…that ship has probably sailed.”

Rose said she has the most conflict with Heather Gay during Season 3

As castmates, friends and long-distance cousins, Rose and Gay have been close allies since the inception of "RHOSLC," but it seems tides changed during filming Season Three.

Rose told TODAY that this season her perspective changed the most about Gay, and she had the most conflict with Gay as well … all of which viewers have expected since the Season Three trailer showed Gay pushing Rose out of her way during a confrontation.

Whitney Rose, Heather Gay Fred Hayes / Bravo

Gay has also been a staunch supporter of Shah’s innocence prior to her guilty plea, causing confusion for Rose.

Rose explained, “I’ve never understood Heather and Jen’s relationship, and the Meredith factor of it all was pretty shocking.” Marks also has supported Shah, after they repaired friendship after finding themselves at a vicious crossroads during Season Two.

If Rose hopes we’ll find out more about how Marks and Shah got so close after being at such odds? “I sure hope so,” Rose proclaimed.

Rose finds a new friend this season … in Lisa Barlow

It’s no secret that Rose and Barlow haven’t seen eye to eye during their tenure on "RHOSLC," in fact, Barlow once characterized Rose and Gay as “Whitney and Heather, bad weather, spin the truth, destroy.”

As Season Three pulled Rose and Gay apart, it gave the chance for Rose to look at Barlow through a new lens. Rose said her relationship with Gay “obviously, absolutely” impacted her ability to get closer with Barlow.

Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow Fred Hayes/Bravo

Rose explained, “You’ll see it all play out but it’s hard when you decide to give someone a chance and most of your friends really don’t like that person.”

“You really have to learn how to compartmentalize your friendships and not let them cross over. But naturally, they bleed into everything, right? It’s nearly impossible to do it,” Rose continued.

It seems Rose was up to facing the impossible — Rose said that Barlow is her closest friend on the cast today!

Rose said she’s ‘nervous’ to relive her personal story during ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3

The Season Three trailer showed Rose sharing childhood trauma, as she told her husband, Justin Rose,“You know how I always tell you that I don’t remember details of my childhood,” and then told her cast mates, “I was in a very abusive situation.”

Rose told TODAY she is “very nervous” to watch the season, as she’s done “a lot of healing, therapy and energy work (since) to clear some past trauma,” and noted that she is in “such a healthier, better place” today.

Being vulnerable was important for Rose this season, as she said, “I pride myself in being honest and open. I can’t really be anything but myself. Whether that’s good, bad, messy, ugly, pretty, whatever it looks like. What you will see is happening in real time. It was nearly impossible for me to stuff it down and hide it.”

Rose admitted the season “starts out heavy,” but teased that we will see fun moments as the season goes on. Rose explained that she’s excited for viewers “to see me as a mom, and to see my family dynamic more.”

As if her family likes being on the show? Rose said, “my daughter loves it. She loves to be a part of it with me. My son, he’s coming around. He hated it at first, but he’s already asking me when we are going to start filming again. Justin just allows me to be me. He’ll support it, whatever that looks like.”

Rose said that during Season two, she learned that “while I’m proud of who I am and stand very strong in my power, I have little kids that it affects which is the hardest part.”

Ultimately, Rose uses the experience as “a cool lesson to teach my kids how to survive and grow up in the real world.”

Rose teased what’s to come on ‘RHUGT 3’

In July 2022, TODAY confirmed the cast of the third season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," which Rose is a part of!

"RHUGT" will also star Gay, Porsha Williams (alum of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Candiace Dilliard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Alexia Echevarria (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Marysol Patton (“The Real Housewives of Miami”) and Leah McSweeney (alum of “The Real Housewives of New York City”). The group converged on Thailand this summer.

Rose said this season is different from past "RHUGT" seasons, calling it “next level.”

“We get to do some amazing, amazing things and really embrace the Thai culture. We all are very strong and bring very strong dynamics to it. There’s a lot of drama, but also a lot of real friendships that form and a lot of great moments” Rose explained.

Outside of a few social media DMs, Rose only knew Gay prior to the experience. On the Wednesday, Sept. 21 episode of "Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge," Rose said that she thought she wouldn’t get along well with Dilliard Bassett, but ultimately got very close to her.

Rose told TODAY, “Candiace was my favorite person from the trip.” Rose also added that she found herself hanging out with Bryant and Williams.

Who Rose bonded the least with? Patton and Echevarria from ‘Miami.’

Rose explained, “there was an interesting dynamic with them. I love them, but I didn’t bond as much as I would have liked with them. Marysol and I still talk, but I was kind of let down, I thought I would instantly gravitate to them.”

Rose answered rapid-fire questions about ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3

Rose answered rapid fire questions to get you through to the premiere of "RHOSLC."

On who’s most likely to talk about the cast to their face: Barlow

On who’s the most likely to talk about the cast behind their back: Marks

On who causes the most drama this season: Rose, Harrington & Marks

On who Rose had the most fun with: Shah

On who brings the most receipts: Barlow

On who spills the most tea: Marks

On who surprised Rose the most: Barlow

On who throws the best events: Katsanevas

On who is the best team player: “Prior seasons, it would be Heather and me ... but this season is just chaotic.”