Mia and Lucia, everyone's favorite fiery duo from "The White Lotus" Season Two, became a big talking point for fans of the show — mainly for their hilarious and engaging friendship banter and their ability to con anyone at any time.

The real-life duo, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, opened up about their experience playing Lucia and Mia — and even revealed some spicy information about shooting Season Two.

Fans will remember that Lucia and Mia, who play prostitutes on the show, certainly were making their rounds at the White Lotus in Sicily. Between taking illicit substances with guests, disobeying hotel rules and stealing money, these two have committed their fair share of debauchery.

Of course, the two also have quite a bit of ~intimate scenes~ with guests (and employees) throughout the season — and the duo was able to discuss what it was like to film those scenes.

Tabasco and Grannò reveal their favorite intimate scene partners from Season 2

Although both Mia and Lucia basically hook up with most of the men in the "White Lotus" Season Two cast, Tabasco told W Magazine that she had a favorite partner to shoot with.

Mia and Lucia in 'The White Lotus' season 2. Francesca D’Angelo / HBO

"It was probably Adam, since Lucia and Albie develop this relationship that will be shown more in upcoming episodes. There was a connection between us, but also a purpose to the story between the two characters, which allowed us to also create that," Tabasco told W in an interview conducted while Season Two episodes were still being released.

Grannò, on the other hand, said that while she couldn't necessarily pick a favorite, she loved working with Federico Scribani, who plays Giuseppe (the pianist at the hotel.)

"He’s incredible, and such a great comedian—and he’d never done anything in comedy before this role! He’s the complete opposite of his character," Grannò said of Scribani.

What was it like to film the hot tub scene between Mia, Lucia and Dominic?

Anyone who watched the series knows that the hot tub scene in Episode Two was, by far, one of the spiciest scenes (and we don't say that lightly) in season 2.

Grannò and Tabasco spoke on that scene and explained that it was conducted mostly through improvisation.

"The scene we shot in episode two in the tub was particularly fun—we were improvising a lot," Tabasco said.

Grannò says that, before they started shooting the scene, she was quite nervous. "I can’t say no—then it doesn’t work. While filming our scene in the pool, we were all quite nervous. It was week one of filming, and we were kind of still feeling awkward," she said.

In the scene, Dominic hires Mia and Lucia to spend the night with him. The trio ends up drinking heavily, and then hopping right into a hot tub with clothes on, swimming and laughing until they eventually get to work (if you catch our drift.)

"We didn’t really want to take our clothes off straight away, but Simona jumped in the pool fully dressed! She dragged me in, fully dressed, and then Michael, who got in the pool with a shirt on. But it worked, because we then all took our clothes off. It was kind of messy, but we kept the game up," she continued.