Theo James thinks he knows what Harper and Cameron did in ‘White Lotus’

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus."

Theo James and Meghann Fahy have their theories about what really happened between their characters, Cameron and Daphne, on Season Two of "The White Lotus."

By the end of the season, Cameron and Daphne's marriage troubles have escalated into a kind of blood sport, as they each pursue questionable encounters with the couple they're with on vacation, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), to seemingly get back at one another.

But in "The White Lotus," much is left to subtext, whether it's the art on the wall or dalliances between characters. So, what really happened between Cameron and Harper in the hotel room, and Daphne and Ethan on that walk along the beach?

"Ethan and Daphne just kissed on the forehead," James tells TODAY.com. "And Cameron and Harper, I think they just canoodled."

Theo James and Meghann Fahy. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I don't think anybody closed the deal," Fahy adds. "I think everybody just kind of fooled around a little bit."

"No one reached orgasm," James says, holding back laughter.

In Episode Six, Cameron and Harper snub Ethan and get a drink together at the hotel bar, and later return to her room. Ethan follows the pair upstairs, and tries to get into the room with his key, but the door's latch was locked.

Once Harper lets Ethan inside, she clarifies she was just getting a hat, but Ethan notices the connecting door leading to Cameron and Daphne's room was open, sending him into a spiral that ends with a fist fight on the hotel's shore by Episode Seven.

Cameron and Ethan start arguing while swimming in "The White Lotus." Fabio Lovino / HBO

Harper later admits that Cameron kissed her in the room, but insists it was "nothing." Ethan then confides in Daphne that something may have happened between their spouses, and Daphne suggests they shouldn't be victims as they take a trek to a nearby inlet, Isola Bella.

Creator Mike White, speaking to Deadline, says he thinks kissing is "all that happened" between Harper and Cameron, but that it spurs Ethan's jealousy and the "sexual charge" their marriage had lost.

The couples end up heading home together intact, while their beloved fellow character Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) ends up in one of the fateful body bags.

"A lot of people wanted to know if we knew that Coolidge was going to die. Obviously," Fahy tells TODAY.com.

Fahy adds that if she could go anywhere in the world on vacation with Coolidge, she'd pick somewhere in the mountains, specifically Machu Picchu.

James, on the other hand, would pick Las Vegas.

"You guys would tear it up," Fahy says of the pair in the Sin City.

James and Fahy play "Shade or No Shade" on TODAY. TODAY

While James and Fahy don't know any of the details about Season Three, telling TODAY.com it's all up to the show's creator, they did share their dream locations for the next season.

"Newark," James says with a straight face before bursting into laughter.

"It would be really funny if the third season took place somewhere very ordinary," Fahy adds, before deciding on a location: "Disneyland."

Fans immediately took notice when Fahy's character Daphne suggested the two couples go to the Maldives on their next vacation, and White has hinted the next season could take place somewhere in Asia.

Season Two's fiery Sicilian setting provided a perfect backdrop to each character's relationship problems, but Fahy says her favorite memories while filming the season were at the hotel bar.

"My favorite memories were just the bar hangs in the Four Seasons before anybody else was there — it was just us," Fahy says.

"And then the little bar around the corner," James adds.

"Yeah, there's a tiny little bar across the street from the hotel that we would go to and just completely take over, play our music and..."

"Twerk," James says, finishing his co-star's sentence with a smile.

As Season Two had an entirely new cast, save for Coolidge and Jon Greis as Tanya's husband Greg, we'll have to wait and see if James and Fahy will also appear in the next installment of "The White Lotus."