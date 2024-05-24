“Wheel of Fortune” just had another laugh-out-loud moment.

With longtime host Pat Sajak's final episode fast approaching, the May 23 episode started off with a hilarious moment when a contestant named Tavaris made a daring guess when solving a “Phrase” puzzle.

As the letters appeared on the board, he said, “Right in the butt!” before making an “oops” face.

“What?!” a stunned fellow contestant said as the audience gasped and laughed.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant has a hilarious guess during the May 23, 2024 episode. ABC/Wheel of Fortune

Sajak simply said, “No,” before calling on a contestant named Blake, who responded, “This is the best!”

Sajak then added, “Yeah, that’s, that’s it. I think,” in between more laughter.

Tavaris, on his end, told Blake, “Much better answer.”

As the game continued and Sajak introduced the three contestants, he turned to Tavaris and said, “Well, Tavaris, you’ve already made an impression on us.”

Tavaris offered his apologies, saying, “I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited.”

Sajak let it slide, casually saying, “We’ll figure out a way to handle that tastefully,” as more laughs ensued. “I have no idea what that’ll be, but...”

People on social media had some fun with the moment, calling it a “Wheel of Fortune clip you will be seeing many times throughout the rest of your life,” as well as “Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame“ worthy.

“I may be an 83 year old man who watches Wheel of Fortune regularly, but moments like this are rare and make it all worth it,” one user wrote on X.

Another person called it, the “greatest moment in Wheel of Fortune history,” while another wrote, “Wheel of Fortune is a lot spicier than I remember.”

Even the official X profile for Merriam-Webster tweeted, “Yes, we saw the Wheel of Fortune clip you can stop sending it to us.”

This is Sajak's final season after more than four decades as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.” He has held the position since 1981. The 77-year-old Emmy winner announced his retirement from the long-running game show in June 2023.

“Well, the time has come,” he wrote. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

A month later, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest would replace Sajak as host. By September 2023, Vanna White also extended her contract to stay on the show.