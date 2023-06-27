Here's everyone who has ever officially hosted 'Wheel of Fortune'

"Wheel of Fortune" fans learned on June 27 that Ryan Seacrest will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak when the legendary TV personality, 76, retires after the show's upcoming 41st season.

But as much Sajak's name has become synonymous with "Wheel of Fortune," he isn't the only person who has hosted the long-running game show.

"Wheel of Fortune" debuted as a daytime series in 1975 on NBC. The syndicated nighttime version of the show followed in 1983.

In the many decades since, the two versions of the show have featured several hosts. Let's take a look.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest will begin hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in 2024. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Sony Pictures Television, the parent company of "Wheel of Fortune," announced June 27 that Ryan Seacrest would begin hosting the show in 2024 after Sajak retires.

The "American Idol" host confirmed the news in a statement, writing, "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

The Emmy winner also praised Sajak's hosting skills. "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he wrote.

Chuck Woolery

Chuck Woolery was the original host of the daytime version of "Wheel of Fortune." Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

It may come as a surprise that Sajak was the second person to host "Wheel of Fortune." The first? Chuck Woolery. Woolery was the original host of the game's daytime series along with the show's original letter turner, Susan Stafford.

Woolery left the show in 1981 and went on to host the dating series "Love Connection," among other programs.

Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak announced he would retire from "Wheel of Fortune" after the game show's upcoming 41st season, Ricky Middlesworth / ABC via Getty Images

Sajak took over the daytime version of “Wheel of Fortune” when Woolery exited in 1981. He hosted the series alongside Stafford for a year before Vanna White arrived as its new letter turner and co-host in 1982. In 1983, a nighttime version of the show launched.

Sajak left the daytime series in 1989 to concentrate on his short-lived CBS late-night talk show, "The Pat Sajak Show."

Together, Sajak and White began hosting the game’s nighttime version when it debuted in September 1983. They have remained its co-hosts ever since.

In March 2019, Sajak was recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

On June 12, Sajak announced on Twitter that he would retire from "Wheel of Fortune" after its upcoming 41st season. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he wrote.

Rolf Benirschke

Vanna White and Rolf Benirschke in 1989. ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rolf Benirschke, a former kicker with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers, took over hosting duties of the daytime version of "Wheel of Fortune" when Sajak left in 1989.

Benirschke previously told TODAY.com that he enjoyed his time on the show, and felt supported by cast and crew members.

"Vanna was wonderful. They made me feel very comfortable. I learned on the job. They were very encouraging,” he said.

He also acknowledged that he and Sajak had very different hosting styles.

"Pat Sajak is incredibly smooth. He’s got a very quick wit about him. That’s really not me,” said Benirschke. “I don’t think I have a quick wit. I’m a much more empathetic person. But I did not feel like I was competing against Pat at all.”

Bob Goen

When NBC axed the daytime version of "Wheel of Fortune" in May 1989, CBS picked it up and appointed Bob Goen the show's fourth and final host.

The show returned to NBC in early 1991 with Goen as host and was canceled later that year.

Vanna White

Vanna White, the show's beloved co-host and letter turner has filled in for Sajak on occasion. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Though White is best known as the game show's beloved co-host and letter turner, she has been known to fill in for Sajak on occasion.

In 2019, White acted as the show's main host for three weeks while Sajak recovered from intestinal surgery.

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, left, and Pat Sajak on the set of the "Jeopardy!" in 2010. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In honor of April Fools' Day in 1997, legendary "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek inspired cheers and laughs among “Wheel of Fortune" studio audience members when he and Sajak traded places to host one another's game shows.

“Welcome to our special, Tuesday, April 1 edition of 'Wheel of Fortune,'" Trebek told viewers at home. "I’ll leave you to figure out why I am here today."

During the episode, Trebek mentioned that he had guest-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" years before.

“I was the guest host for an entire week and I had a done such a good job that producers couldn’t wait to ask me back. And so here I am today 16 years later," he joked.