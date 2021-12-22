‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers defend contestant after she loses car over technicality

Timing is everything.

Never was that more apparent than on Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” when a woman lost in the bonus round because of how she delivered her guess as the buzzer sounded.

Contestant Charlene Rubush was looking to solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing” category.

She initially guessed “Choosing the right card” before she tried to work it out and said “Choosing the right” before pausing for about seven seconds and then saying “word” as the buzzer went off.

The answer was indeed “Choosing the right word,” but she didn’t win, depriving her of an Audi Q3.

“You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” host Pat Sajak said.

“We’ll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

People on Twitter were outraged that the show wouldn’t budge and award her the car.

"Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer. 'I am choosing the right word' to never watch this show again," one person wrote. "I’m done! I’m with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up!"

"#WheelofFortune robbed that girl of an Audi. Shame," someone else commented.

"they cheating that lady out of her audi on wheel of fortune bc she very much guessed it in time …," another person wrote.

@ ‘wheel of NO fortune’ you owe that woman a car! She got screwed! @Audi please step up — give Charlene a damn car for #Christmas @WheelofFortune," someone else commented.