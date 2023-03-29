Playing with *what*? Watch a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant make a NSFW guess that led to laughs

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant had two WWE superstars — and host Pat Sajak — cracking up after she offered a NSFW guess to one of the game's puzzles.

Contestant Tracina Jones caused a commotion on the March 27 episode, the first installment of the game show's WWE tournament, which pairs contestants with WWE stars.

Jones played alongside Drew McIntyre, with WWE stars Xavier Woods and Carmella teaming up with the show's two other players.

Jones and McIntyre were attempting to solve a three-word puzzle in the “Fun & Games” category, with the blanks in the phrase looking like this: “_ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L S.”

McIntyre studied the board and then leaned down to whisper something to Jones, who then volunteered a guess.

“Playing with balls?” she asked.

On the face of it, not a completely inappropriate answer — that is, until Woods starting laughing, prompting everyone’s mind to go to a naughtier place.

Sajak kept his cool at first. "Nope, still time," he stoically announced. McIntyre, however, joined Woods in laughing.

Contestant Mike Bozzuffi, who was partnered with Woods, later correctly guessed the puzzle's answer: “Playing with dolls.”

Sajak strolled over to the duo to congratulate them on their win, and also took the opportunity to whisper to Woods, “You’re trouble,” before laughing himself.

“What did I do?” Woods asked.

The official “Wheel of Fortune” page on Twitter shared footage of the funny moment and tagged McIntyre, writing, “Come get your girl.”

Woods, who also goes by the name Austin Creed, also tweeted about the hilarious moment, asking, “How was I supposed to react?!?!?”