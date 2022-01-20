‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant who lost car on technicality gets an Audi anyway

Almost a month after “Wheel of Fortune” contestant Charlene Rubush lost in the bonus round due to a technicality, she was finally sent the brand-new car that she would’ve won on the show.

Rubush appeared on the game show on Dec. 21 and tried to solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing” category. When she paused for about seven seconds while guessing the right answer, “Choosing the right word,” the buzzer went off.

Although she was correct, Rubush didn’t win and couldn’t receive the grand prize — an Audi Q3.

“You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it’s got to be more or less continuous,” host Pat Sajak explained at the time. “We’ll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Well, after a number of viewers flooded Twitter with comments defending Rubush, Audi stepped in and announced it would still deliver the prize to her.

“You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let’s get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3,” a Dec. 22 tweet on the Audi account said.

The car company has now followed through on its promise. On Thursday, Audi posted a picture of Rubush smiling next to her new Audi Q3 while holding the car keys.

“You all did it! You helped #GiveHerTheQ3,” the post said, referencing the hashtag fans of the show created to show support for Rubush. “Charlene, welcome to the Audi family! We are so happy to see you in the driver seat.”

Audi also tagged Alex Jacob, a “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions winner who had tweeted about the saga and wanted to make sure Rubush received the vehicle.

The professional poker player immediately called out the show after Rubush's episode aired.

“Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car,” he wrote at the time while posting a video of the blunder.

Rubush poses with her new Audi. Drew Amato / Audi

Jacob then posted a series of follow-up tweets about the progress of connecting Rubush with Audi.

Earlier this week he shared a photo of Rubush standing next to her car with a big red bow on the hood.

