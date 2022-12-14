A ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant’s comment was so awkward it made Pat Sajak drop his cards

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had audience members in stitches when he stared into the camera after a contestant made a slightly off-color remark during the show's bonus round.

On a recent episode of the long-running game show, a contestant named Kate, from Cincinnati, had just 10 seconds to try to solve a puzzle for the phrase "Fixing a leak." Unfortunately, Kate was stumped.

After guessing "Moving a leaf," "Raking a leaf" and more incorrect answers, the buzzer rang and Kate accepted her defeat.

"'Leaf' was not the word," Sajak told her consolingly.

After the letters on the board lit up to spell out "Fixing a leak," Kate blurted out, "I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn't think that was it."

"No," a stunned Sajak responded, glancing stone-faced into the camera.

As audience members laughed, Sajak went on to drop the cards he'd been holding in his hands.

Kate quickly covered her face with her hands in embarrassment, while Sajak bent down to pick up the cards. "Excuse me," he then said into the camera. "These get heavy sometimes."

Sajak wasn't the only one caught off guard by Kate's hilarious comment. The game show's fans on Instagram had a blast reacting to the awkward moment.

"Pat’s reaction!" wrote one, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

"That was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on 'Wheel'!!" gushed another.

"Funny moment for sure. We’ll see this highlight for years to come!" added someone else.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans admitted that Kate was hardly alone in her thinking.

"That’s exactly the first thing out of my mouth too! Lol," confessed one.

"We all thought it, Kate!!" wrote another.