‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The 8 Show’: What to watch on Netflix this weekend

Friday just got better: We’re back with your weekly list of new (and newish) Netflix titles to watch this weekend.

From royal love affairs in an alternate-universe Regency England to a fresh (and deadly) fictionalized South Korean reality/game-show series, there are plenty of excuses to stay firmly planted on the couch until Monday. Happy bingeing.

‘Bridgerton: Season 3’

Time to go back to the ‘Ton, where secrets never stay secret, and love blossoms in the most unlikely of places. Season 3 sees multiple debutantes searching for (and avoiding) the loves of their lives, but it’s Penny (and by association her nom de plume, Lady Whistledown) who takes the spotlight — possibly to her peril.

The first four episodes dropped yesterday; the remainder will become available June 13.

Stream it here

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

“Bridgerton” fans, if you haven’t watched this royal prequel just yet, now is a good time to dive in. A young Queen Charlotte thinks she’s found a modern-style love affair with her intended husband — King George of England — but his mercurial behavior makes life difficult.

The limited series has such charming performances that it’s easy to forget the budding mad king is the same one who becomes the subject of ire from uprising colonists in the soon-to-be United States of America.

Stream it here

‘Dumb and Dumber To’

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reprise their roles as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne 20 years after the original “Dumb and Dumber” film, released in 1994. Playing a pair of less-than-intelligent best friends, the duo set out on a road trip to find the long-lost daughter Harry never knew he had.

Stream it here

‘Thelma the Unicorn’

Meet Thelma, a pony who aspires to become a famous singer. In a dash of magic, she transforms into a sparkly unicorn and realizes all her dreams. That is, until she learns that stardom is more than just dressing up.

Voices include Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Zach Galifianakis and Fred Armisen, but if that’s not enough to draw you in, then the imagery of a fuzzy pink unicorn with a cotton candy-like mane and tail certainly will be.

Stream it here

‘The 8 Show’

Did you enjoy “Squid Game”? Then “The 8 Show” is right up your alley. Another fictional reality/game-show series from South Korea, it, too, has deadly consequences — although, there is some comedy mixed in among the thrills.

In essence, eight people are trapped inside a building with eight stories to participate in a show that allows them to earn money the longer they stay — but they’re also pitted against one another in a battle to the death.

Stream it here

‘A Simple Favor’

This 2018 genre-blending thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick killed at the box office but hasn’t made a lot of noise since. Right now, however, is a great time to give it a spin again, because the sequel is rumored to be set for a late-2024, early-2025 release.

Here, a single mom (Kendrick) investigates the disappearance of her glamorous friend (Lively), learning along the way secrets about the woman she thought she knew.

Stream it (beginning Sunday) here