‘Mother of the Bride,’ ‘Sing Street’: What to watch on Netflix this weekend

Thank goodness it’s Friday again, and thank the Netflix gods for another drop of new and newish titles to watch this weekend.

From a wedding rom-com perfect for Mother’s Day, to an Irish movie musical that will make want to chase your own dreams, to another season of Greek gods dueling it out in Olympus, the following list is just what your weekend needs.

‘Mother of the Bride’

Just in time for Mother’s Day, “Mother of the Bride,” a romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove, has landed on the streamer.

A refreshing twist on the frequently rebooted “Father of the Bride,” the film follows Lana (Shields), a single mom whose daughter (Cosgrove) is getting married in Thailand. Once there, Lana’s world is rocked when she learns the father of the groom is her ex (Bratt), who broke her heart. Expect a lush setting, wacky romance and the return of Chad Michael Murray.

‘Bodkin’

Podcasters and amateur sleuths seem to be the hottest group of small-screen investigators out there, so this new Netflix Original series (which hit the platform yesterday) is capitalizing.

Starring Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen and Robyn Cara, the comedy thriller tags along with a group of American podcasters to investigate mysterious disappearances that happened in a quaint Irish town decades earlier. But as the trio digs deeper, the tale gets stranger and stranger. (Suggested adjunct viewing: “Black Mirror” Season 6, Episode 2, “Loch Henry.”)

‘Sing Street’

Speaking of Ireland, here’s a musical you may have missed when it released back in 2016. Set in 1980s Dublin, “Sing Street” is a time capsule of synth-pop, punk vibes and the charming naiveté of dreaming big.

The story belongs to Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), a teen boy who transfers to a tough school and — surprise — the transition is not very harmonious. That is, until he meets the super-cool Raphina and forms a rock band to impress her.

Written and directed by John Carney, whose other Irish musicals include the Oscar-winning “Once” (2007) and, more recently, the award-winning “Flora and Son,” “Sing Street” co-stars Aidan Gillen (aka Littlefinger from “Game of Thrones”) and Jack Reynor (“The Peripheral” and “Midsommar”).

‘Thank You, Next’

No, this one has nothing to do with Ariana Grande’s 2019 album. Instead, “Thank You, Next” is a Turkish drama series about a lawyer named Leyla who gives the dating game another turn after a painful breakup. Following the betrayal, she also takes on a client in the “divorce case of the year.” Her opposition: a man who’s divorced three separate women in 15 years. She’s about to defend her client passionately, but it’s that very passion that just might deter success.

‘Blood of Zeus’

Fans of Powerhouse Animation Studios (“Castlevania,” “Skull Island”) will be thrilled to know that another action-packed, bloody adventure set in the world of Greek mythology is out today.

Following the first season of the anime series, which premiered on Netflix in 2020 and was called “Gods & Heroes,” the second season, “Blood of Zeus,” is set in mythical ancient Greece and focuses on the demigod son of Zeus, who’s trying to save both Olympus and Earth.

The show announces in its prologue that this is one of the Greek mythic tales “lost to history” and includes gods, giants, demons, titans — and some automatons.

‘Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román’

The King of Cachopo, César Román. Netflix

If you love true-crime documentaries like “Bad Surgeon,” “What Jennifer Did” and “The Tinder Swindler,” then “Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román” should really hit the spot — even if you’ve never heard of César Román.

A high-profile Spanish chef, Román became a celebrity in his field and was heralded as the “king of cachopo,” a dish from northern Spain, despite living behind a wall of secrets and lies. In November 2018, he was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Heidi Paz.

But don’t Google the real-life story — let this three-part docuseries astound you with the twists and turns of the macabre case.

