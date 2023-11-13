Netflix is revving up to stream a golf match that will see Formula 1 drivers compete alongside PGA stars.

The Netflix Cup, the platform's first live sporting event, pairs up stars from two of its best sports docuseries — drivers from "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and golfers featured in "Full Swing." The event streams on Netflix on Nov. 14 starting at 6 p.m. ET from the Wynn Las Vegas.

The event's format is comprised of four teams, each consisting of a driver and a golfer, who will play an eight-hole match, with the top two teams advancing to compete for the inaugural Netflix Cup (and bragging rights).

Below are more details about the event, such as the players involved and the hosts.

What is the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup is both a live event and a sports title that Netflix created on the heels of its two breakout sports docuseries on Formula 1 drivers and professional golfers, respectively.

The golfing portion of the game does not follow a traditional match.

"The game will be played in a scramble format, where each player on each team hits a tee shot at the same time," per an article posted on Netflix's Tudum website. "Then, teams strategize to select the best ball for their next shot."

The event is just a couple of days before the much-anticipated Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 16 through 18.

Who is playing in the Netflix Cup?

Netflix announced the lineup on Nov. 9 in a trailer that spoofed reality dating shows. Each player shared what they're looking for in a teammate using phrases that carried romantic double-entendres. There was also gentle music playing in the background.

"I want someone to know when to step on the gas and when to hit the breaks," professional golfer Collin Morikawa said. He is paired with driver Pierre Gasly.

"I think I'd be a great partner because I'm not afraid of rough patches," fellow golfer Justin Thomas said. He is teammates with Carlos Sainz.

"I'm looking for that hole-in-one kind of love," golfer Max Homa said. He is with Alex Albon.

"I'm looking for someone who can take the wheel," golfer Rickie Fowler said. He's paired with Lando Norris.

The competition will open with Norris and Fowler taking on Sainz and Thomas, while Albon and Homa compete against Gasly and Morikawa. The winners of each round will advance to compete for the Netflix Cup.

Who is hosting the Netflix Cup?

Sportscaster Kay Adams is emceeing the event with PGA golfer and "Full Swing" star Joel Dahmen, comedian Bert Kreischer and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

When will the Netflix Cup air?

Netflix will stream the event live Nov. 14 beginning 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.