A mini ‘West Wing’ reunion! See why Bradley Whitford, Josh Malina and Janel Moloney got together

A wing of "The West Wing" has reunited!

Three of the members of the former NBC hit got together on April 19 following a Broadway show starring one of them.

Bradley Whitford, 63, who won an Emmy in 2001 for playing White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman, tweeted photos of him catching up with former co-stars Josh Malina and Janel Moloney.

The trio reunited after a performance of the award-winning play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway that stars Malina, 57, who played communications director Will Bailey on "The West Wing."

"Don’t miss ⁦@JoshMalina⁩ in ⁦@Leopoldstadtbwy," Whitford tweeted. "Stunning play. #donna&joshapproved."

Whitford's hashtag is referring to his "West Wing" character and the one played by Moloney, 53, who received a pair of Emmy nominations for portraying Donna Moss during the show's run from 1996 to 2006.

The Tom Stoppard play tells the story of a Jewish family in Vienna over a 50-year span that follows them as they reckon with the horrors of World War II and the Holocaust.

Following the performance, Whitford also tweeted a photo of him faking an emotional moment next to a smiling Malina, whose Twitter bio reads, "I ruined The West Wing."

"Very upsetting to discover that ⁦@JoshMalina⁩ can be a brilliant actor when he wants to be," Whitford wrote. "Seriously, ⁦@Leopoldstadtbwy⁩ is an incredible, devastating production. Terribly timely. Don’t miss it."

The mini "West Wing" reunion comes nearly three years after the entire cast got back together for an HBO Max special in October 2020 to promote people getting out and voting in the presidential election.