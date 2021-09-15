'Wendy Williams Show' season delayed after Williams tests positive for COVID-19

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams' diagnosis was revealed Wednesday in a statement "The Wendy Williams Show" shared on its Instagram page. Her illness will cause a delay in the season 13 premiere of the daytime talk show, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 20.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," read the statement.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," the announcement read.

"In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled," it added.

News of Williams' diagnosis comes nearly a week after "The Wendy Williams Show" shared an earlier statement revealing that Williams was "dealing with ongoing health issues," which forced her to cancel recent promotional events.

While a "breakthrough case" of COVID-19 is understood to mean a COVID-19 infection that happens after a person has been fully vaccinated, Williams has previously said would not get vaccinated.

In March, the controversial host, 57, revealed her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine on "The Dr. Oz Show."

"No, I don't trust it. There, I said it. I don't trust it," Williams told Dr. Oz in a virtual interview (per "Inside Edition").

After Dr. Oz explained that the vaccine is safe, and shared footage of himself receiving a shot, Williams doubled down. "I've never gotten the flu shot either though ... I've never had the flu. I'm not getting the flu shot," she said.

Williams has battled multiple health issues in the past, with several of them causing her to take hiatuses from her talk show.

In 2020, complications from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that causes fatigue, heart palpitations, tremors, anxiety, irritability and shakiness, according to the Mayo Clinic, forced her to take time off from her show to focus on her health.

Williams previously took time off from her show in 2018, and again in 2019, to deal with the effects of Graves' disease.

Just two weeks after returning from her 2019 hiatus, Williams revealed that she had been living in a sober home because of an ongoing battle with drug addiction.

Later the same year, she announced on her show that she had also been diagnosed with lymphedema, a disease that causes swelling in the body caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Williams also fainted on air in October 2017 while wearing a heavy Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween. When she returned to host her show a day later, she explained that the paramedics who treated her said she passed out because she had low electrolytes.