Wendy Williams’ ex Kevin Hunter slams show's 'unceremonious' finale: 'It's a travesty'

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is not happy with how Debmar-Mercury — the producer-distributor of "The Wendy Williams Show" — handled the show's gripping finale.

In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter said that he wished that Williams could've been a part of the show's final episode because it felt like a "travesty" to not have her there.

“It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years,” he said of the program's "unceremonious departure."

“There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn’t happen," Hunter continued.

“I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, (and) I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level," he said. "And I am truly sorry that the show’s fans have to see it go down the way that it is.”

Hunter was an executive producer on "The Wendy Williams Show" and was married to Williams for nearly 20 years until she filed for divorce in April 2019. According to NBC News, Williams cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

However, in an August 2019 interview with The New York Times, she confirmed that she decided to leave Hunter after he fathered a child with another woman.

Hunter and Williams share their 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,’’ Williams said.

“An indiscretion that I will not deal with. He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. That’s all I can say," she added.

On Friday, June 17, the last episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" aired after a successful 13-year run. In 2008, Williams started hosting the program when the show debuted. But due to health-related issues, she's been absent from the show all throughout the 2021 to 2022 season.

In her absence, Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd and more have stepped in to guest host the show.

In February 2022, it was announced Shepherd announced that will be getting her own talk show as "The Wendy Williams Show" comes to an end.