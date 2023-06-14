Hate the sex scenes in "The Idol?" Yeah, well, that's how The Weeknd wants it ... sort of.

The co-creator, writer and star of the show, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, responded to criticism of the show's sex scenes in an interview published in GQ June 14, especially a controversial one in Episode Two.

Tesfaye said any response, even if negative, means the scene unfolded the way it was intended to.

“How ever you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters, it’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here,” he said.

Abel’s character, Tedros, is a club owner who pulls vulnerable pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) under his influence. In conversation-starting scene in question in Episode Two, he blindfolds her on a bed and gives her commands. Online, reactions were visceral. British GQ called it "the worst sex scene in history."

Tesfaye said his character “comes off as a loser” in the episode in his attempt to control Jocelyn.

“You look at him, and this is a score — Jocelyn might be the biggest score he’s ever had,” Tesfaye said, referring to scenes in Episode One. “It’s very obvious. He’s over-indulging, he walks into this house looking around like, ‘Godamn, am I way over my head? This can be the biggest job I’ve ever done.’

Publications have used adjectives like "gross and sexist," per the Playlist, to describe the show, which has the air of "faint rape-fantasy porn," per Vulture.

He agreed with critics who've said the sex scenes are not desirable. “There’s nothing sexy about it (on purpose),” he said

Tesfaye said the 1992 Paul Verhoeven thriller "Basic Instinct" is a tonal reference for "The Idol," indicating that while there are sex scenes, they're meant to be somewhat satirical.

"When we use ‘Basic Instinct’ as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven," he clarified. "Verhoeven is the king of ‘90s satire thriller— yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious."

"The Idol" premiered on HBO June 4 and is available on its streaming platform, Max. The show was embroiled in controversy even prior to these sex scenes.

Rolling Stone characterized production as having allegedly “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails" in a March article title “‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn.’”

Tesfaye called the article “ridiculous” in a Vanity Fair story published last month.