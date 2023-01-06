IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Netflix announces ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 with new video: ‘More misery is coming’

We couldn't be happier to spend time with TV's glummest teenager!

Jenna Ortega on how she transformed into Wednesday Addams

03:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

More of Nevermore Academy? Yes, please!

On Friday, Netflix released a trailer for the second season of its hit series "Wednesday," starring Jenna Ortega — and we couldn't be more miserably delighted!

On the one hand, there's not a lot of meat in the less-than-one-minute video from YouTube; the "announcement" is just that, and it's more of a quick recap of the previous season than a reveal of anything new.

But Ortega's commentary is to die for: Speaking as Wednesday (the show is a spinoff of the classic Addams Family comics/TV Show and films), the actor notes that in the first season she was hunted and haunted and (cut to a shot of her doing her now-signature dance), "mimicked millions of times across the Internet."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega gets down and funky as Wednesday. Netflix

We do love a character who knows when to break the fourth wall. Ortega's performance at the school dance in a black dress (naturally) has spun off imitators everywhere, from fans on TikTok to a figure skater to Lisa Rinna and even Lady Gaga (whose song "Bloody Mary" provides the soundtrack to part of the video).

And during that first season, Ortega became a breakout star, with videos of her early work surfacing (check her out on "Days of Our Lives"!) and even her co-star Victor Dorobantu's hand (as Thing) is now an object of fascination.

Thing in "Wednesday."
Victor Dorobantu's hand as Thing in "Wednesday."Netflix

YouTube commenters are cheering the promised return.

"I really liked how Wednesday thanked us fans for the support on this preview," wrote Pepito.

"Jena (sic) Ortega is truly extraordinary, the season two is going to be a masterpiece for sure. I can’t wait for season 2, Wednesday Adams never disappoints," wrote Thibault.

And Ray Hernandez added, "Jenna was born to be Wednesday! She truly gave the character the best of her, season 2 will be incredible."

As for Ortega-as-Wednesday in the video, she adds that the whole first season and all the acclaim has "been pure torture." Pause. "Thank you."

And just after that, a chyron reveals, "More misery is coming."

But when? Time will tell. And for now, the torture is ours ... as we wait to find out more!

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.