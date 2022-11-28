‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series

Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s.

Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams in the 1991 comedy "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel, "Addams Family Values."

Some "Wednesday" viewers are just now figuring out that Christina Ricci, right, who plays Ms. Thornhill in the series, portrayed Wednesday Addams, left, as a child star in the 1990s. Alamy/YouTube

The movies also starred Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Jimmy Workman as Pugsley and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester. They marked the first time the Addams Family, which was created in the 1930s by famed cartoonist Charles Addams and later turned into a campy 1960s TV sitcom, appeared on the silver screen.

Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams with co-star Jimmy Workman as Pugsley Addams in "Addams Family Values" (1993). Alamy Stock Photo

Still, despite the fact that both "Addams Family" movies were popular with fans — and the first installation was a box-office hit — some "Wednesday" viewers haven't connected the dots about Ricci's Addams pedigree until now.

Ricci, now 42, shows up in the new Tim Burton-directed series as Ms. Thornhill, one of Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) teachers at Nevermore Academy.

"The woman who plays Ms. Thornhill in ‘Wednesday’ on netflix played wednesday addams in the movies from the 1990s! i thought that was so cool," one fan gushed on Twitter.

“When you realize Ms. Thornhill is also a Wednesday Addams,” another stunned viewer wrote.

"I can’t believe some of y’all didn’t realize that Ms. Thornhill is Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 90’s?! Cause that was one of my fav things about it. Tim Burton is the man," wrote another.

Meanwhile, viewers in the know got a kick out of the fact that the two Wednesdays appear in scenes together in the show.

"Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega interacting on #wednesdaynetflix It’s the most epic interaction ever," one tweeted.

"Like I was screaming," agreed someone else.

It's not the first time Ricci has joined forces with Burton. She also appeared alongside Johnny Depp in the director's 1999 goth horror flick "Sleepy Hollow."

Ricci recently opened up to Variety about how thrilled she was when Burton invited her to join the cast of "Wednesday."

"I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim. It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character," said Ricci. "It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”

And as for Ortega' take on Wednesday, the "Yellowjackets" star called Ortega "incredible."

“I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went (to set) so I knew (what she looked like in character) and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday," Ricci said during a press event in June.

"It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of (the original), but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great," she added.