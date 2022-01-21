Watch the new trailer for ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2

Whip up a batch of margaritas and grab a seat because "Sweet Magnolias" is coming back for season two.

Netflix released a full-length trailer on Friday that shows the ladies of fictional Serenity, South Carolina — Maddie, Dana Sue and Heather — leaning on one another as they juggle romances, careers and families.

Season one of the hit series was released way back in 2020 and ended with a shocking cliffhanger that had viewers asking just who was in the car with Maddie's son Kyle (Logan Allen) when he got into that terrible crash? The new trailer hints at an answer to that question, while raising several new ones.

But first, here's a refresher on season one of "Sweet Magnolias" to get us ready for season two, which premieres Feb. 4.

What is "Sweet Magnolias" about?

The series, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, focuses on the lives of three lifelong friends: Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliot) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley). The trio support one another — with sage advice, warm hugs and endless pitchers of margaritas — as they each face joy and drama in their romantic, personal and professional lives.

Because it's filled with small-town charm and multigenerational storylines, some fans call "Sweet Magnolias" the Southern "Gilmore Girls."

What can viewers expect in season two?

Well, for starters, we'll find out about Kyle's condition after his car crash. We'll also see how Dana Sue is handling being in the center of a love triangle between Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn). In the trailer, Dana Sue admits she's "excited" to have the two men fighting for her love.

Speaking of relationships, Maddie seems to be growing closer to Cal (Justin Bruening) in the trailer, while Helen is figuring out her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone).

The new season will also continue following Isaac (Chris Medlin) as he searches for his birth parents.

Who else is in the cast?

Chris Klein plays Bill Townsend, Maddie’s physician ex-husband, and Jamie Lynn Spears plays his young, pregnant fiancée, Noreen. In the trailer, we see the couple in a hospital room where Bill holds a newborn baby.

What do the show's stars say about season 2 of "Sweet Magnolias"?

Joanna Garcia told Entertainment Tonight last April that the sophomore season of the series will show just how strong the friendship is between Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen as their lives get more chaotic.

“Last year, you really got to know the characters and laid out the stories and we really dug into the meat and the potatoes of the three (women), where we are in our lives,” she said. “Well, this year it’s like, ‘Honey, we’re juggling. All of us are juggling.’ There’s a few more storylines happening to each of us.

“You see the depths of our commitment to each other this season,” Garcia continued. “I think you see the depths of the realness of our friendship and the history and that we are all raising our children side by side, but we all are on our own journeys just naturally as life. You will see all of that. It’s super human and super special and super real.”

Season two of "Sweet Magnolias" premieres Feb. 4 on Netflix.