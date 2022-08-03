Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star hilariously recite Lizzo's lyrics as Vecna

Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who voices Vecna in "Stranger Things," had Jimmy Fallon's studio audience erupt in laughter when he voiced the nightmarish creature on "The Tonight Show" and said some things that Vecna would never say in the sci-fi show.

"I'm sorry about this, everyone," Bower said before starting.

Jamie Campbell Bower during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on the August 2, 2022, episode of "The Tonight Show." Todd Owyoung / NBC

After he cleared his throat, Bower looked directly into the camera and hilariously said, "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her," in Vecna's voice.

Fallon, who clapped for Bower, then started laughing in his chair when Bower did Vecna's voice once again and said, "I'm cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs."

Bower also took a line from Rose in "Titanic" and said, "Jack, oh Jack. I want you to draw me like one of your French girls."

At that point, the audience was yelling in laughter. However, things got even better once Bower acted like Vecna once again and recited a couple of lyrics from Lizzo's latest single, "About Damn Time."

"In a minute I’ma need a sentimental / Man or woman to pump me up / Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussy’s / Tryna bring out the fabulous," he said as the audience roared in laughter.

"That is how you do it," Fallon said while getting out of his seat.

Bower, who joined "Stranger Things" as the evil-doer Vecna in Season Four, has been doing voice acting for quite some time. Earlier in the show, Fallon reminded his studio audience that Bower also voiced Skiff in "Thomas & Friends."

"This is true," Fallon said. "It's hard to believe that these are both the same person."

When asked how he came up with Vecna's terrifying voice, Bower said that it took him "a few months" to get it right.

After he booked the job in January of 2020, he started doing research on Vecna, who was formerly Henry Creel, in February, and in March, he showed his co-stars what he came up with at the table read.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in "Stranger Things." Netflix

"We did the read-through and I was there kind of at the table with everyone. I sat behind Millie (Bobby Brown) and I was doing the voice and it started in this like, very kind of like nasally kind of area. Kind of more like Freddy Krueger and it just wasn't landing so I went home and worked on it."

"I did a bunch of reference work on like 'Hellraiser' and Doug Bradley, particularly, and it said that, you know, this deep booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness," he continued. "And I was like, 'Oh, yeah. You can tell.'"

Once Bower got the voice right, he felt incredibly "blessed" to be on the show. He said that it takes him eight hours to put on the Vecna costume and an hour and a half to take it off.

When the audience gasped, he jokingly said, "Thank you. I appreciate that. I feel sorry for me too."