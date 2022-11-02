'The Voice’ contestant put a twist on Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya!’ — and the coaches went wild

This dazzling performance on “The Voice” will have you shaking it like a Polaroid picture.

Kique, a contestant on the show, did a stunning rendition of OutKast’s “Hey Ya” on Oct. 31 during the knockout round.

The 18-year-old slowed down the up-tempo song with a brilliant rearrangement, making it come off as a ballad for the first minute before he sped it up while still injecting his own stamp onto the track.

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello all bopped along to the song, with Cabello getting out of her chair and dancing to it before the others joined in.

“A star is born!” Cabello exclaimed after Kique wrapped up his performance.

Kique, who is on Team Gwen, certainly stood out.

“For you to take that song and do what you did with it was so audacious,” Legend said. “Truly one of the most compelling performances we’ve seen in three rounds on this show.”

Kique put on a performance that's hard to forget. NBC

“If this was a video game, you just skipped 20 levels today,” Cabello said. “For you to do a cover that was on the cutting edge of a song that was on the cutting edge was, like, inception. I felt like a star was born. It was beautiful to watch.”

Stefani picked Kique as the knockout winner over Destiny Leigh and Rowan Grace, so fans will get to see him during the live shows.

“Kique is just a very unique type of singer, and I can’t wait to see what we do together next,” she said.

"The Voice" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.