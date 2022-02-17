Watch Viola Davis transform into Michelle Obama in trailer for ‘The First Lady’

Showtime has dropped the first trailer for its anthology series “The First Lady,” which shows Viola Davis completely transform into Michelle Obama.

As the two-minute clip begins, Michelle Obama tells President Barack Obama, played by O-T Fagbenle, “In four years, I don’t want to look back and think, ‘What did I become living in that house?’”

“The First Lady” will jump between decades as it depicts the professional and personal lives of multiple first ladies, former American presidents and their families.

Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Betty Ford as Aaron Eckhart plays 38th president Gerald Ford. Gillian Anderson also stars as Eleanor Roosevelt while Kiefer Sutherland will step into the role of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In other scenes teased in the trailer, Barack Obama reveals he doesn’t want his wife “back-seat driving.”

Viola Davis posing for a photo shoot as Michelle Obama in "The First Lady." Showtime

Later, Michelle Obama asks in disbelief, “They want to turn me into a Black Martha Stewart?”

Meanwhile, Betty Ford is struggling with the life of a first lady.

“The first lady has to be a special kind of woman,” she says in the clip.

Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. Showtime

When Gerald Ford tells her she should’ve anticipated her life changing, Betty Ford fires back, “You kept your political dreams a secret from me. I’ll be here for you. But, I’m going to be myself.”

In Eleanor Roosevelt’s timeline, she informs her husband that she has “a mind and a life of her own.”

The series, which premieres April 17, also features Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Lexi Underwood as Malia Obama, Kristine Froseth as a young Betty Ford, Charlie Plummer as a young Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lily Rabe as Lorena “Hick” Hickock.

Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at Davis taking on the role of the “Becoming” author in November.

The Oscar winner, who also serves as executive producer on the project, revealed to the publication that she spoke with Michelle Obama, read her memoir and watched her Netflix documentary before agreeing to portray her.

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” Davis explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

Her studying paid off. Based on the trailer, Davis nails Michelle Obama’s voice and mannerisms.