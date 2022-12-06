Vanna White on the future of ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘It would be weird having somebody else turn my letters’

Vanna White knows that her time on "Wheel of Fortune" will come to an end one day, but she isn't exactly rushing to retirement.

The TV personality, who has starred alongside Pat Sajak on the game show for several decades, reflects on her impressive tenure on the show in a new interview with People and says it's "depressing" to think about a life without "Wheel of Fortune."

“We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters,” she said.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White celebrate the game show's 25th anniversary in 2007. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The 65-year-old started on the show 40 years ago, just a year after Sajak joined, and they're been unstoppable ever since. In September, Sajak said his tenure on the show is winding down, but White isn’t ready to say goodbye to her longstanding colleague or the show.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” she said. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

The duo have been on the show for such a long time, so White said she’s not sure what “Wheel of Fortune” would even look like after their departure.

“I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that,” she said.

As for whether or not the show would even go on without them, White said she has "no idea."

“I can't imagine. Everybody relates 'Wheel of Fortune' to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she said.

White told People that she and Sajak are like a "brother and sister team." NBC

Looking back on her successful career, White commented on why her chemistry with Sajak has paid off so much.

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister-type relationship,” White said. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

Of course, it certainly helps that White still adores her work.

“It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s been 40 years. Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”