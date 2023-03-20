"Vanderpump Rules" viewers are in for an explosive second half of Season 10.

A new midseason trailer for the Bravo reality show offers a preview of all the drama to come, which may include the alleged cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

In case you missed it, Sandoval and Madix recently broke up after nine years together amid rumors that Sandoval and his co-star Leviss had had an affair. Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued apologies and confirmed the allegations, and Madix released a statement of her own.

But most of the trailer focuses on another show relationship: The one between Leviss and Tom Schwartz, which viewers see play out in Season 10. Schwartz is Sandoval’s business partner.

The reality show's midseason trailer shows the group reacting to the romance between Leviss and Schwartz, which is viewed as disrespectful to Katie Maloney, Schwartz's ex-wife who also is a member of the cast.

The trailer shows Leviss and Schwartz kissing, with Maloney saying in a separate scene, "We're not divorced yet, that's my husband."

“He wants to f--- the s--- out of Raquel,” James Kennedy says.

Shay and Leviss seemingly speak of Leviss' romance with Schwartz, as Shay says, “I was the OG homewrecking whore of this group and then came Lala (Kent), and now here you are,” as the pair laughs.

In a separate scene, Leviss says, “I don’t f----- regret our relationship.”

Separately, Sandoval and Madix have a conversation about their dwindling intimacy.

“Having sex like four times a year...” Sandoval starts to say in the clip.

“I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger,” Madix replies.

As if the drama over Schwartz and Leviss' romance wasn't enough, the internet exploded when it came out that Leviss was also involved with Sandoval. Leviss was close friends with Sandoval's then girlfriend, Madix.

Bravo restarted filming on Season 10 to capture the fallout.

In Season 10, viewers will see a sit down between Sandoval and Madix after the news broke in which Sandoval says to Madix, “I wish we both would’ve tried harder.”

“You don’t deserve one f----- tear of mine,” she replies.

Another scene shows Shay saying, "I had so much rage in me." This could refer to another headline-making incident. On March 8, Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against Shay, claiming Shay punched her after the pair appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Shay has denied Leviss' claims.

The trailer also features ample tears. In the very last scene, Sandoval looks around his kitchen cabinets and asks Madix if she wants anything.

She replies, "For you to die."

Earlier this month, Sandoval issued an apology to Madix on his Instagram page.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he wrote.

Leviss also shared her own statement apologizing to her friends, fans and Madix: There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote.

Madix also issued a statement on her Instagram, thanking her "support system" and ending with the memorable line: "What doesn’t kill me better run."