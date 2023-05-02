Explosive ‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale trailer shows Scandoval unfolding in real time

A new tension-filled trailer for the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 finale puts the reality show's "Scandoval" cheating scandal front and center.

Bravo shared the teaser May 2 on Instagram with the caption, "You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer … but only we have the real thing. THIS is it."

The trailer's footage, which was filmed after news of the cheating scandal unfurled earlier this year, finds Tom Sandoval telling co-star Scheana Shay about his affair with Raquel Leviss, which led to the breakup of his nine-year relationship with longtime love Ariana Madix.

“I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” Tom explains.

"But you didn’t," Scheana shoots back. “You f----- her best friend instead.”

Tom is then seen tearfully embracing his friend and business partner Tom Schwartz. Earlier episodes in Season 10 detail Raquel and Tom Schwartz's flirtation and its fallout.

Former partners Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix face off in the new trailer for the Season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules." @Bravo via Instagram

“I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” Tom Sandoval tells his pal, presumably justifying his hooking up with Raquel.

“Jesus Christ, man," a frustrated Tom Schwartz replies.

Later in the trailer, viewers see an angry blowup between Tom Sandoval and Ariana, which was filmed after she learned of his affair with her friend.

Tom tells his former girlfriend that his affair with Raquel began as a friendship, but Ariana cuts him off.

“I don’t give a f--- about f------ Raquel!” Ariana screams at him. “Your friendship is f------ bulls–--.”

"No, it's not!" Tom screams back.

"I regret ever loving you," Ariana later tells him.

Viewers then get an eyeful of Tom and Raquel holding one another in a private moment. "It turned out so horribly wrong," Raquel says, shaking her head.

The explosive trailer concludes with the return of former cast member Kristen Doute, who mischievously wiggles her finger while asking someone, “You ready?”

Kristen, who previously dated Tom Sandoval before Ariana, left the show in 2020 and returned in the wake of the cheating scandal. Fans likely remember that during their time together, Kristen cheated on Tom with Jax Taylor, Tom's best friend at the time.

In early March, Tom and Ariana confirmed they had called it quits amid rumors that Tom allegedly cheated with Raquel.

Days later, Tom addressed the breakup on Instagram and asked his followers to treat staff members at his restaurants, TomTom and his new venture Schwartz & Sandy’s, which he co-owns with Tom Schwartz, with respect.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation,” he wrote. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

"Vanderpump Rules" picked up production on Season 10 following the internet-breaking hubbub.