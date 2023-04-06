'Vanderpump Rules’ recap: Raquel finally gets with Tom — not Sandoval, though

Raquel Leviss gets flirty with one of her co-stars in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules," but it's not Tom Sandoval. It's his best friend.

Since March, the two reality stars have been at the center of a cheating scandal known as "Scandoval," after rumors spread that Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued apologies to Madix.

However, in the latest episode of Season 10, entitled “Forbidden Fruit," Leviss has her eyes on another Tom, the newly-divorced Tom Schwartz.

Schwartz is Sandoval's business partner and close friend.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. @raquelleviss via Instagram

Set in Mexico right before "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay's wedding, the episode hints at the flirtation between Leviss and Schwartz on several occasions.

While partying with Sandoval, Schwartz, who was previously married to Katie Maloney, asks, “Why does it still feel illegal to check girls out?”

Sandoval replies, “Me and Ariana check girls out all the time. And guys. Who f------ cares?”

Schwartz suddenly thinks he sees Leviss, who is also on the group trip. Sandoval wonders if something is brewing between the two of them and asks, "Do you wish it was?"

Schwartz doesn't deny that he's attracted to his co-star.

"I can't explain it," he says. "She's beautiful. I just can't. I don't know why."

Sandoval simply responds with, "I get it."

While the group is out to dinner one night, Shay says she wants Schwartz to "make out" with somebody at her wedding. As she calls Schwartz over, Leviss approaches, saying, "Can I join this conversation?"

In a confessional interview, Madix pokes fun at Leviss' reaction and says, "I can literally see Raquel's ears perk up at like the sound of Schwartz saying he's gonna make out with someone."

Eventually, Schwartz and Leviss sit at a table by themselves. He says, "Are you seducing me?"

"Why? Do you feel seduced?" Leviss responds.

"A little bit, actually," he says.

While talking with Raquel about their friends, Schwartz playfully expresses his frustration.

"I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try to coerce us into making out, I kind of just want to do it now," he says.

"Schwartz, when did you come to this realization?" she replies.

Schwartz then tells Leviss she's "gorgeous" and "beautiful" and says his ex-wife has made him feel like he's not allowed to be attracted to her.

"It was never even a thing. Katie made it a thing and now you're the forbidden fruit," he says.

In a confessional interview, he says, "I don't think it's cool that (Katie is) imposing these semi-arbitrary restrictions on what I can and can't do."

Back at the table with Schwartz, Leviss agrees that their group of friends has made their flirtation into "a thing."

"And now, I just can't stop thinking about it," she says.

In a confessional, Leviss explains why she likes her co-star.

"(There are) a lot of things that attract me to Schwartz. He is so sweet, kind, (I) love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie," she says.

Back at the table, they share a kiss as the episode ends with "to be continued."