'Vanderpump Rules' recap: Ariana confides in Raquel after her fight with Tom

Raquel Leviss asks Ariana Madix how her relationship with Tom Sandoval is going in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules," and she gets quite an earful.

The penultimate episode of Season 10, titled “There’s Something About Her,” puts a spotlight on Madix and Sandoval's fractured bond ahead of the May 17 finale, which promises an explosive confrontation between the couple in the wake of Scandoval.

In March, Sandoval and Madix split up after nine years together when news broke that he cheated on her with Leviss. Season 10 so far has chronicled the growing friendship between Leviss and Sandoval as well as the escalating tension between Madix and her boyfriend.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix in season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules." Nicole Weingart / Bravo

In the latest episode, Madix and Sandoval disagree about their intimate relationship. While sitting on the couch with Madix, Sandoval says, “It just sometimes feels lately like we haven’t been as connected.” Madix agrees.

Sandoval continues to open up and says, “There’s been a lot of things that have been bothering me and stacking up and sort of swept under the rug. And like my very presence f------ annoys you,” he says.

Madix seems taken aback.

“Your very presence? I don’t think those are words that I say, just being honest," she says.

She then argues that Sandoval doesn't make one-on-one time with her a priority.

Next, Sandoval brings up their sex life and says he wants to have more intimacy in their relationship.

"Having sex like four times a year, that also affects me,” he explains.

Madix responds with, “OK, well maybe you need to spend time with me because I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

The couple agrees that they want to improve their relationship. In a confessional, Madix explains that she wants more quality time with her boyfriend and says that emotional and physical intimacy are interrelated.

Later in the episode, Madix opens up to Leviss about her fight with Sandoval. Leviss wonders if their inactive sex life is contributing to their relationship woes.

"I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex,” Leviss comments.

“But you have to be emotionally intimate before you can be physically intimate,” Madix replies.

Leviss is curious to know if Madix is still sexually attracted to Sandoval, and she replies, "Oh my God, I think he's so f------ hot." Madix then explains that she has body image insecurities that often make her question if she is also attractive.

In response, Leviss gets emotional and says, “Stop, Ariana. I feel like a lot of it is in your own head and that makes me really sad because I do that to myself too. It’s f----- up. I think we’re a lot prettier than we think we are and we’re own worst critics and that translates into our sexual lives."

Madix says she thinks she and Sandoval will simply "talk it out" and will "be fine."

In a confessional, Sandoval speaks about their strained relationship.

“Because of how different we are as people, we've kind of grown a little bit apart," he says. "The issues that Ariana and I are having are not just her fault. They’re mine also. I'm hoping that Ariana and I can get back to where we were. It's the best relationship I've ever been in."

Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz — who had his own dalliance with Leviss earlier in the season — also comments on their relationship and says it seems like there's trouble in paradise.

“You never know what’s going on behind closed doors but based off what I’ve seen, they just seem like they’re devolved into roommates, you know?" he says. "I'm seeing a lack of intimacy when they hang out. They don't really acknowledge each other. It's not looking good."