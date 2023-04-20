'Vanderpump Rules' recap: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss seem like ‘the best of buds'

James Kennedy suggests that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have gotten pretty chummy in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules."

Kennedy, who was once engaged to Leviss, comments on his ex-fiancée's growing bond with Sandoval in the 11th episode of Season 10, titled "Mistress in Distress," which aired April 19.

“I’ve noticed how much Raquel has been hanging out with the Toms, both of them (Sandoval and Schwartz), so they’re the best of buds these days aren’t they?” Kennedy says to his girlfriend Ally Lewber.

However, he doesn't seem too concerned and adds, "I wouldn’t put too much to it.”

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance November 14, 2021. Araya Doheny / Getty Images

In case you're new to the Bravo show, Sandoval and Leviss have been involved in a cheating scandal known as “Scandoval” since March after rumors spread that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, with Leviss. Both Sandoval and Leviss have since apologized to Madix. The scandal is expected to play out on camera through Season 10.

Kennedy's comments come about after Lewber tells him that she saw Sandoval and Leviss out dancing together — without Madix.

“I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with it, I guess, to have my boyfriend out at 1 a.m. with girls but everyone’s different," she says in a confessional.

The past two episodes have focused on Leviss kiss with Tom Schwartz, Sandoval's best friend, in Mexico and the fallout that ensued. This week's episode continues that theme as Sandoval defends Leviss' actions to Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie Maloney, when she comes over to visit Madix.

“I don’t think it was really like a big deal. They’re just two single people that are decent looking in Mexico that just decided to make out,” he tells Maloney.

“It’s too close to home,” she replies. “It’s the aftermath.

“What aftermath are you gonna have to deal with?” he asks.

Madix then chimes in and says, “Well, (Katie and Schwartz are) not friends anymore. There’s an aftermath. And now it’s gonna make it really difficult for her and Raquel to be friends.”

When Maloney says Leviss is a “f------ whore,” Sandoval defends her and says “She’s not a f------ whore, dude.”

Later, Sandoval sees Leviss when he’s out to dinner and tells her what Maloney said. Lisa Vanderpump suggests that Sandoval didn’t have to share the hurtful details, and he touches Leviss’ arm and asks if she’s OK.

“I don’t appreciate being called a whore and being slut shamed for making out with somebody. That’s not cool,” she says, and Sandoval agrees.

In a confessional, Sandoval says he thought Leviss would shrug off the statement and adds that he wanted her to know what people are saying about her.

“I feel like Raquel doesn’t have a lot of people in her corner, and she’s a really sweet girl. She doesn’t have a bad bone in her body,” he says.

Later in the episode, Sandoval and Madix disagree while talking about whether or not to have children. Madix mentions that she froze her eggs a few years ago and asked Sandoval to fertilize them with his sperm.

Although she was previously vocal about her desire not to have children, Madix mentions that she wants to be prepared just in case she changes her mind. Sandoval seems skeptical, though.

"Are we ever gonna even like use these eggs for anything?" he says.

Madix replies, "I don't know. Maybe. Maybe not. I don't really care if we do, I guess. I mean I'm not gonna get pregnant."

In a confessional, Sandoval questions Madix's motivation to take this big step.

"Why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids or whatever she decides?" he wonders.

When Madix tells Sandoval that he needs to cut back on drinking to improve their chance of fertilization, he gets annoyed.

"I don't know dude. It's tough sometimes to talk to you about stuff because you never agree with me," he says.

Madix doesn't see things the same way, though. "We have agreed plenty of times on this conversation... We are allowed to have different perspectives," she says.

The conversation soon turns takes a more argumentative turn.

"It feels like for the past few months, it's like I will explain to you a situation... (and you) are very quick to take the other person's point of view when I tell you something," he says. "And I don't want anybody to ever have my back unconditionally but it sometimes makes me feel that you question my intelligence (and) think I'm an idiot in ways."

Madix says she would never be with Sandoval if she thought he was "an idiot." He says that he feels like he annoys Madix sometimes.

She says, "Well Tom, you annoy me on purpose."

"I'm saying when I'm not, when I'm not doing it on purpose," he explains.

Madix lightens the mood a bit, and before the scene ends, she says, "Well Tom, we've been together for a long time. I can only imagine how annoying I am."

In the last few scenes of the episode, Leviss shows up at Lala Kent's birthday party. As Maloney complains about Leviss crashing, Sandoval seems to come to her defense.

"You get a lot of joy out of Raquel as well, I think," Maloney says before bringing up Lewber's earlier observation of seeing Leviss and Sandoval out dancing late at night.

"Dude, what the f--- are you saying? Get the f—- out of here, man," he responds.