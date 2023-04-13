'Vanderpump Rules' shows fallout of Raquel’s kiss with Tom — the other Tom

The "Vanderpump Rules" cast has some strong opinions about Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz's kiss and they aren't afraid to share them in the latest episode of the Bravo series.

The reality stars kissed during a group trip to Mexico for their co-star Scheana Shay's wedding, and this week's episode deals with the fallout from that decision.

Shay's wedding — and Leviss and Schwartz's dalliance — occurred in August of last year, months before news of Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval, Schwartz’s best friend, went viral. In March, Sandoval and Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, broke up, causing many to tune in as Season 10 airs to see the drama unfold.

The 10th episode of Season 10 begins with the cast cheering Leviss and Schwartz on after their kiss.

Schwartz then asks his co-star if she enjoyed it. “Was it anticlimactic?” he says.

Leviss seems like she had a good time and says, “I mean, it was pretty nice.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, keeps it cool and says, “It’s not bad.”

Leviss then suggests that they go somewhere a little more private and Schwartz teases her, saying, "I’m not gonna say we’re gonna make out more.” But that's exactly what they do.

In a confessional, she gushes about a potential relationship with Schwartz, saying, "I feel like maybe this could be something." But back at the party, Schwartz says “it feels illegal” to kiss Leviss since his ex-wife Katie Maloney warned him not to get close to her. In response, Leviss says, “(Katie) already hates me so might as well.”

Schwartz urges her not to tell Maloney anything, but Leviss points out that their whole friend group just saw them kiss.

Shay then calls her co-star Lala Kent, who is with Maloney at the time, and tells her about the kiss. Maloney says she feels like "someone has punched me in the gut." Kent, who fought with Leviss in a recent episode, is also fired up.

James Kennedy, Leviss’ ex-fiancé, is also in the room and says he had a feeling that there was something going on between Schwartz and Leviss.

“I mean I’ve known the whole time he has massive hots for her. Who doesn’t?” he says.

In a confessional, Maloney expresses her disappointment.

"I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both but I hate Tom more," she says.

Elsewhere, Sandoval tells Madix that Schwartz and Leviss made out and she worries that this will shake up the dynamic of the group.

“Just when I thought I was safe,” she says in a confessional. “You know, Katie’s on her side of this resort. James and Raquel, they seem cool (after their breakup). Now that this happened, I feel like we’re right back where we started, if not 10 feet underground.”

Now that she's kissed Schwartz, Leviss decides that she'd like to walk down the aisle with him since they're both in the wedding party. He agrees and Madix comments on their budding flirtation in a confessional.

“I’m starting to think that Raquel might actually have feelings for Schwartz,” she says.

The next day, Schwartz downplays his kiss with Leviss to the rest of the group. In a confessional, she laments Schwartz's behavior and says she's now confused, thinking their flirtation had been genuine. She also decides not to walk down the aisle with him and suggests it's because he walked awkwardly.

“I felt there was chemistry between us so now that he’s just minimizing it and giving me high fives, it’s a little heartbreaking,” she says.

After finding out about the kiss, Maloney texted Schwartz and told him she hated him for what he did. He then shows up to her dinner, which is taking place near the wedding reception area, and they fight.

“I hope (the kiss) was worth it because we’re done: no friendship, no amicability. I never had hatred towards you and now I do,” Maloney tells her ex.

“I don’t give a f--- anymore," he responds.

At the wedding, Leviss apologizes to Kent, who she fought with in a recent episode. Kent says she thinks the fact that Leviss and Schwartz made out against Maloney's wishes is "gross" and "dirty." She also gives Leviss a bit of advice.

"I think that your self worth comes from approval of a man, which is very sad to me. I think you have a mental breakdown coming," she said. "I think you're gonna need some love. I think you're gonna need some support."