‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion: Raquel tells her side of 'Scandoval'

In the second part of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, fans finally hear from Raquel Leviss about "Scandoval," the affair that rocked the world of reality TV.

Last week, the reality star was noticeably absent from the first episode of the three-part reunion. But in the May 31 follow-up, she sits down with host Andy Cohen to discuss her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

In a 1:1 interview with Cohen, Leviss admits that she's "nervous" to see her co-stars, especially Ariana Madix, who was in a nine-year relationship with Sandoval when he and Leviss had the affair.

“I know it’s important for me to be here because I have to take accountability for my actions and so I'm here to do that," Leviss tells Cohen.

When the host asks how the dalliance began, Leviss explains that Sandoval has always “been in her corner” and adds that things “started getting more romantic” after a girls’ trip she went on with several of her female co-stars.

“Did (Sandoval) make you feel special?” Cohen asks.

“Yeah, he made me feel heard and seen, and those were feelings that I haven’t really felt, maybe ever,” she responds.

Deep down, Leviss says she knew Madix would eventually have to find out about the affair, but adds that she was secretly “living in my own little reality, hoping that it would work” and the two could remain friends.

Madix ended up discovering the affair on her own one night when she went through Sandoval’s camera roll on his phone, and she called Leviss to confront her.

"She begged me to tell her when it all happened, and at this point, we were going to tell her. We just wanted to get our story straight basically because (Tom) felt like it would hurt her if she knew how long this was going on," Leviss tells Cohen.

“So by getting your 'story straight,' you were going to maybe truncate how long it had been going on something?" Cohen asks.

"Yeah," Leviss replies.

"And instead, she wanted specifics right then on the phone, so you told her the truth," the host says.

“I told her the truth and she said, ‘Thank you for telling me because Tom would’ve never told me the truth,’” Leviss says.

When asked if Sandoval has prepped her for the reunion, Leviss offers the following response: "We have obviously been talking about the reunion and preparing what to expect and kind of how to approach things."

During her interview with Cohen, Leviss suggests that Madix might have been "in denial" about the affair since she seemed to miss or ignore some of the warning signs that Sandoval had been unfaithful.

“She never pressed about it, she never confronted me about it. From what I know, what Tom has told me, she didn't question him too much about it (and) just believed at face value what he would tell her," she says.

"That kind of sounds like you're blaming (Ariana)," Cohen replies.

“At the time, I think that was my mindset, and now I know that she really did want to know and (what we did) was very deceitful. I'm very ashamed of it," she says.

Leviss was absent from part one of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion because she filed a restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, alleging Shay assaulted her after finding about the affair. Leviss eventually dropped the claim, but Shay and Leviss were not allowed to be in the same room when the reunion was filmed at the end of March.

At the end of the 1:1 interview, Cohen asks Leviss how she feels about seeing Madix face to face.

"Scared," she responds.

Leviss prepares to enter the reunion and face her castmates — and for the first time since news of the affair broke, Madix. She walks onto the set as the episode ends.

After filming the reunion, Leviss sought mental health treatment.

"Raquel and her family decided, months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Leviss’ rep told TODAY.com on April 14 via email. “Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The last part of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion will air June 7 at 9 p.m. ET.