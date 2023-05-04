'Vanderpump Rules' recap: Ariana says Raquel is one of her ‘closest friends’ amid affair rumors

Ariana Madix speaks highly of Raquel Leviss in the latest installment of “Vanderpump Rules,” even after learning that the latter had a sleepover with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

Wednesday's episode, titled "Lady and the Glamp," begins with Lala Kent telling James Kennedy that Leviss spent the night at Sandoval’s house while Madix was out of town.

“I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel,” Kent says in the 13th episode of Season 10. “The last time that Sandoval was talking about a woman the way he talks about Raquel is when he was talking about Ariana to the group when he was with Kristen (Doute, his ex).”

In recent months, it was revealed that Sandoval did cheat on Madix with Leviss, and in March, the couple of nine years split.

The final episodes of Season 10 chronicle the swirling rumors among the cast about Sandoval and Leviss' relationship, while he and Madix struggle to get on the same page about things like having kids.

The season finale will air May 17 and promises an explosive confrontation between Sandoval and Madix.

Ariana Madix calls Raquel Leviss one of her "closest friends" in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules." MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Lisa Vanderpump reveals that Leviss was late to work after sleeping over at Sandoval's the night before. As Leviss explains to her boss, "nothing happened," and she says she simply crashed at her friend's place after hanging out in the jacuzzi with him and Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump then confronts Sandoval and he tries to deny that Leviss even stayed over. Upon further questioning, he admits that she did but casually adds, “I have people crash at my house all the time.”

But later in the episode, when Sandoval, Madix, Leviss, Schwartz, Sheana Shay and Brock Davies go “glamping” for Leviss’ birthday, Madix doesn’t seem phased when the topic of the sleepover comes up.

In a confessional, Sandoval says he initially denied that Leviss stayed over since rumors had just spread that he and Madix have an open relationship.

Madix then talks to Shay about those very rumors.

“We don’t have that kind of relationship, no knock on people who do” she says.

Madix adds that she does believe the allegations sourcing the rumor to Katie Maloney.

“I get it, Katie hates Raquel, but Raquel is my friend and she’s someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” Madix says in a confessional.

Later at dinner, Schwartz jokes that Raquel “has a type,” aka “men that are taken,” and warns Sandoval and Davies to watch out.

When the glamping trip is over, Madix confronts Maloney about her role in possibly spreading rumors about her and Tom having an open relationship.

“If disparaging stuff is being said about me I would hope that it wouldn't come from you,” she says. “Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her but I trust and love my boyfriend."

Maloney replies, "I hope she's a good friend to you," to which Madix says, "She is, very much so."

Later in the episode, Kent's suspicions of Sandoval continue, as she asks Madix about a Labor Day party that he and Leviss (among other cast members) attended.

During the party, Madix called her boyfriend to let him know that her grandmother had just died. Kent suggests that Sandoval should've rushed home but remarks that he stayed there for two extra hours after Madix called him.

However, Madix says her boyfriend couldn't get a ride home immediately. She then calls him over so he can tell his side of the story.

He says, “I guess I don’t know,” when she suggests that he chose to stay. “Yeah, I kind of figured you wanted to be alone."

In a confessional, Madix explains that when her dad died 10 years ago, Sandoval dropped everything to be with her even though they weren't dating yet.

“We’ve been together now for 8.5 years and somehow, somewhere it feels like maybe he just doesn’t think I’m as important anymore. I don’t know," she says.

Back with Tom, Madix says, “You realize you put me in a position with this where people will think that I’m an f------ idiot.”

In a confessional she says: “I choose Tom over everyone, like I ride or die for you, so I look like an idiot being Tom's number one stan when he’s not mine."