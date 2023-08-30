Are Trey and Riah from 'The Ultimatum' still together now?

And just like that, another season of "The Ultimatum" breaks up and makes up a new set of couples.

Like other couples, Season Two cast members Treyvon Brunson and Jeriah Nelson — better known by their nicknames Trey and Riah — entered the show because they were at a crossroads about whether they wanted to get engaged.

In the finale, they made a decision, and the two revealed during the reunion what happened after the show ended.

Here's what we know.

What happens during Trey and Riah's proposal on 'The Ultimatum'?

Trey and Riah swapped partners with another couple, high school sweethearts Ryann McCracken and James Morris, for their first trial marriages.

Whereas James and Riah disagreed over the level of intimacy needed in a trial marriage, Ryann and Trey bonded and got along easily.

Still, the budding connection wasn't enough to stop Trey from moving forward with Riah. He proposed in Episode Nine of "The Ultimatum."

The couple gets engaged. Netflix

"I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, I love you more than ever now. I don't care about any disagreements we may have. I want to go through everything with you," he said. "I want to spend every day of the rest of my life with you."

Riah took a deep breath and gave a speech before accepting, saying she came on the show because she "wanted to be ready" to marry Trey. "I don't want to go through any ups or any downs with anybody else," she said.

Trey said her long lead-up to accepting his proposal "had him scared."

Are Trey and Riah still together?

As of the reunion, Trey and Riah are still together.

"Right after got engaged we went back to our regular life. Things are good, but I think work, like our work schedules ... real life hit us again. We've been working through that," Trey told co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Trey said their relationship, overall, was "night and day," and better than it was before the show.

"We could never have these kind of conversations, it would always end ugly. Now we're having those conversations on a regular basis," he explained.

Riah also said she "does" want to have kids in the future, a topic they addressed during their trial marriage. Her previous hesitation, she said, was the result of a "defense mechanism" that developed after she and Trey got pregnant but there was "no heartbeat."

"For me to protect myself, I always said I didn't want to have kids," she shared.

"That was extremely rough, especially for her," Trey said.

They addressed Trey and Ryann’s connection

At the reunion, they also discussed their trial marriages with Ryann and James.

Ryann said she and Trey “did have a connection,” but never spoke after the show. “I didn’t know how Riah would appreciate or how James would appreciate that, so I never actually did,” she said.

Trey said he kept his time with Ryann out of his mind, saying it would “set him back.”

Ryann mentioned she was surprised that her trial husband ended up getting down on one knee.

“From my perspective throughout filming, I never ... I never saw all the feelings Riah had for Trey. It seemed more one-sided from my end. I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to get engaged,” she said.

Trey agreed with Ryann. “She had never initiated an ‘I love you.’ I had those questions in my head too. I’m like, ‘Does she really love me?’”

That's why, he said, he was "fully invested" in the journey — and he likes how it turned out.